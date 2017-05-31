The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations.

1. 3 policemen reportedly burnt alive by angry naval officers in Calabar

Three policemen were reportedly burnt to death on Tuesday, following a clash between the Police and some officers of Nigerian Navy in Calabar, Cross River state capital.

2. Nigerian actress who escaped from prison rearrested

Nigerian actress, Rabi Ismail, who escaped from prison about six years ago, after death sentence was passed on her has been recaptured.

3. House of Reps member kidnapped

A member of the House of Representatives, Garba Durbunde, (Sumaila/Takai federal constituency, Kano) has been reportedly kidnapped.

4. Aregbesola inaugurates cabinet after two years in office

The governor of Osun state, Rauf Aregbesola, has finally sworn in his cabinet, with less than two years left in his tenure.

5. Donald Trump ‘may be out of luck’ | Polls show more voters calling for his impeachment

An increased percentage of voters have asked the US Congress to start the impeachment process of Donald Trump.