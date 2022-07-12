Drone strike kills ISIS leader in Syria, US says

US Central Command said on Tuesday that the US launched a drone strike in northwestern Syria, killing ISIS leader Maher al-Agal in Syria.

Central Command said in a statement that a senior ISIS official with close ties to Maher was seriously injured in the attack. Initial confirmation revealed no civilian casualties.

“The removal of these ISIS leaders will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out attacks,” said Col. Joe Buccino, a spokesman for Central Command.

The strike took place outside of Jindayris in northwest Syria the release said.

Tuesday’s airstrikes were part of an ongoing effort to combat ISIS as terrorist groups have resurfaced in various parts of Syria and Iraq in recent months.

In June, a US-led Joint Counter ISIS Task Force detained the country’s top ISIS leader.

“Hani Ahmed al-Kurdi, known as Salim, was responsible for coordinating terrorist activities across the region,” the task force said in a statement. “He was instructing others on making explosive devices, supporting the construction of improvised explosive device facilities, and facilitating attacks on US and partner forces.”

This came months after ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraish was killed in a US counter-terrorism attack in northwest Syria. The operation was the largest US airstrike since the 2019 operation that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

According to a statement from the Central Command, the military targeted a senior al-Qaeda leader near Idlib in Syria in September. A month later, the military launched a drone strike against another al-Qaeda leader, Abdul Hamid al-Matar.

