DSS arrests syndicates selling new notes, bank officials implicated

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly apprehended members of organized syndicates involved in the selling of newly redesigned naira banknotes.

According to a statement released on Monday by the DSS’s spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the Service’s investigations have also shown that some Commercial Bank executives are assisting in economic wrongdoing.

As a result, the Service urged the money racketeers to cease their despicable behavior.

In addition, the DSS recommended regulatory agencies quickly increase monitoring and oversight measures to address developing patterns.

Dr. Afunanya said that the Service has instructed its Commands and Formations to guarantee that all individuals and organizations involved in the illicit selling of the notes are identified.

The Service, through its spokesman, requested anybody with knowledge about the unlawful selling of new naira notes to share it with the appropriate authorities.