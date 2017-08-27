D’Tigress beat Senegal to become women’s Afrobasket champions

Defeating Senegal 65-48 in the final, D’Tigress of Nigeria have emerged winners of the 2017 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship tournament on Sunday in Bamako, Mali.

They had earlier defeated host nation Mali 48-47 points in the semi-final on Saturday to secure one of the two FIBA World Cup tickets available to Africa.

The Nigerian ladies had defeated the Senegalese 58-54 points in one of their preliminary games and meeting them again looked an easy game.

To conclude the 2017 edition of the AfroBasket for Women in Bamako, Mali, Evelyn Akhator led Nigeria’s scorers with 13 points, captain Aisha Mohammed contributed seven rebounds while Adaora Elonu added four assists.

Vincent led Nigeria to win the 2003 and 2005 editions and also added the 2017 edition to make it his third title in the Championship.