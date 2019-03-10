Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi secures 2nd term victory with a landslide

Governor of Ebonyi and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), David Umahi has been declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election held in the state.

According to the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at its state headquarters in Abakaliki, the Returning Officer for the election, Chukwuemeka Eze, stated that the PDP flagbearer, Umahi scored a total of 393,343 votes to defeat his major opponent, Sonni Ogbuoji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled a total of 81703 votes from the total votes cast across the 13 local governments areas of the state.