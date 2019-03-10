APC wins Jigawa, Gombe governorship polls; clears all 30 assembly seats in Jigawa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won Saturday’s governorship election held in the North East state of Gombe, as its candidate Inuwa Yahaya garnered a total of 364,179 votes of the 623,230 votes cast to clinch victory over the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Usman Bayero Nafada who scored 222, 868 votes.

According to the Returning officer for the election and Vice-Chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Saminu Ibrahim, of the 1,394,386 registered voters in the state, 627,451 voters were accredited while the total valid votes and rejected votes were 608,846 and 14,384 votes respectively.

The APC candidate and Governor-elect will be taking over from the incumbent governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo of the PDP whose tenure expires on May 29, having completed the constitutionally permitted two terms.

Similarly, Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa, has been declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state, polling 810, 933 votes of the total votes cast across the 27 local government areas in the state to secure a landslide win over his major challenger, Aminu Ringim of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who could only garner 288, 356 votes.

As declared by the Returning officer, Azubike Nwankwo, the incumbent governor defeated “having scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared returned elected.”

Badaru who had earlier defeated the PDP candidate in the 2015 polls got 648,046 votes against the opposition's 479,447 votes at that election and would be serving his second and final term when sworn-in on May 29.

The ruling APC also cleared all the 30 state House of Assembly seats in the state, according to the results announced early Sunday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state