Enugu Governor, Ugwuanyi polls 95.54 percent of valid votes to secure 2nd term victory

Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has won his bid for a second term following Sunday’s declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the March 9 governorship election held in the State.

In the result declared by Joseph Ahaneku, Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and State Collation/Returning Officer for the governorship poll, Ugwuanyi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won in all the 17 local government areas, polling 449,935 votes, representing 95.54 per cent of valid votes cast to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ayogu Eze, who scored 10,423, a paltry 2.21 per cent of the total votes tally.

Explaining that reports from the local government collation officers in the 17 LGAs indicated that the exercise conducted in accordance with the guidelines of the Electoral Act and INEC rules and regulations was peaceful, free, fair and devoid of violence.

