PDP’s Seyi Makinde is Oyo Governor-elect, trumps APC’s Adelabu by 167,000 votes

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.
Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has won his bid for a second term following Sunday’s declaration by the Independent National Electoral ...
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won Saturday’s governorship election held in the North East state of Gombe, as its ...
Governor of Ebonyi and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), David Umahi has been declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election held ...
The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election held in the state. ...
The Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has emerged winner of the March 9 ...
Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment during the week and others that unraveled while you ...
Leave a reply