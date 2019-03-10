PDP’s Seyi Makinde is Oyo Governor-elect, trumps APC’s Adelabu by 167,000 votes

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared 51-year-old Seyi Makinde, governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), winner of the March 9 gubernatorial election held in Oyo.
Declaring the business mogul winner on Sunday by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, and state Returning Officer, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, at the INEC state office in Ibadan, Ogundipe announced that Makinde who won in 28 Local Government Areas of the state, polled 515,621 votes to beat Adebayo Adelabu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who won in five councils, with a total vote tally of 348,258 votes.
Adelabu won in Orire, Ogo Oluwa, Surulere, Ogbomoso North and Irepo while the PDP candidate defeated him in Ibadan North West, Ibarapa East,  Atiba,  Kajola, Ido, Lagelu, Iwajowa, Ogbomoso South, Afijio, Oorelope, Ibadan North East,  Ibadan South East, Ibarapa North, Atisbo, Ibarapa Central, Ibadan North, Egbeda, Itesiwaju, Saki West, Saki East, Oyo West, Oyo East, Oluyole, Olorunsogo, Ona Ara, Akinyele, Iseyin and Ibadan South West.
In a related development, the commission’s  Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mutiu Agboke, had earlier announced that the PDP won 26 seats of the 32 available seats in the state House of Assembly, with the APC winning 5 seats and the Action Democratic Party (ADP) – 1 seat in the legislative poll conducted on Saturday.

 

Tags: , , , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 10, 2019

Enugu Governor, Ugwuanyi polls 95.54 percent of valid votes to secure 2nd term victory

Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has won his bid for a second term following Sunday’s declaration by the Independent National Electoral ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 10, 2019

APC wins Jigawa, Gombe governorship polls; clears all 30 assembly seats in Jigawa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won Saturday’s governorship election held in the North East state of Gombe, as its ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 10, 2019

Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi secures 2nd term victory with a landslide

Governor of Ebonyi and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), David Umahi has been declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election held ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 10, 2019

Sanwo-Olu wins Lagos guber poll, Agbaje calls to congratulate him

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election held in the state. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 10, 2019

#Election2019: APC’s Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq defeats Atunwa, 33 others in Kwara to emerge Governor

The Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has emerged winner of the March 9 ...

Bernard Dayo March 10, 2019

Entertainment roundup: Lupita Nyong’o joins Jordan Peele for the world premiere of ‘Us’; ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 trailer breaks HBO viewing record | Other stories

Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment during the week and others that unraveled while you ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail