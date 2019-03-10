PDP’s Seyi Makinde is Oyo Governor-elect, trumps APC’s Adelabu by 167,000 votes

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared 51-year-old Seyi Makinde, governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), winner of the March 9 gubernatorial election held in Oyo.

Declaring the business mogul winner on Sunday by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, and state Returning Officer, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, at the INEC state office in Ibadan, Ogundipe announced that Makinde who won in 28 Local Government Areas of the state, polled 515,621 votes to beat Adebayo Adelabu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who won in five councils, with a total vote tally of 348,258 votes.

Adelabu won in Orire, Ogo Oluwa, Surulere, Ogbomoso North and Irepo while the PDP candidate defeated him in Ibadan North West, Ibarapa East, Atiba, Kajola, Ido, Lagelu, Iwajowa, Ogbomoso South, Afijio, Oorelope, Ibadan North East, Ibadan South East, Ibarapa North, Atisbo, Ibarapa Central, Ibadan North, Egbeda, Itesiwaju, Saki West, Saki East, Oyo West, Oyo East, Oluyole, Olorunsogo, Ona Ara, Akinyele, Iseyin and Ibadan South West.

In a related development, the commission’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mutiu Agboke, had earlier announced that the PDP won 26 seats of the 32 available seats in the state House of Assembly, with the APC winning 5 seats and the Action Democratic Party (ADP) – 1 seat in the legislative poll conducted on Saturday.