APGA, APC kick as Governor Okezie Ikpeazu wins re-election bid

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election held in the state.

According to the results announced on Sunday by the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, Professor Damian Ozurumba, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate secured 261,127 votes, leaving his closest challengers, Uche Ogah of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 99, 574 votes while Dr. Alex Otti of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) finished third with 64,366 votes.

However, shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) declaration of the PDP candidate as winner, the APGA governorship candidate and his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), have addressed a joint press conference in Umuahia, the state capital, rejecting the result of the governorship election which they both described as a ‘sham.’

Alleging that the results do not represent the true wishes of the people as INEC breached its guidelines, Otti stressed that any result which does not agree with the card readers will not be accepted.

Both candidates, subsequently gave INEC the next 24 hours to cancel the election, adding that both parties are willing to present themselves when the Commission is ready to conduct a free and fair election in the state.

 

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 11, 2019

PDP’s Seyi Makinde is Oyo Governor-elect, trumps APC’s Adelabu by 167,000 votes

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared 51-year-old Seyi Makinde, governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), winner ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 10, 2019

Enugu Governor, Ugwuanyi polls 95.54 percent of valid votes to secure 2nd term victory

Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has won his bid for a second term following Sunday’s declaration by the Independent National Electoral ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 10, 2019

APC wins Jigawa, Gombe governorship polls; clears all 30 assembly seats in Jigawa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won Saturday’s governorship election held in the North East state of Gombe, as its ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 10, 2019

Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi secures 2nd term victory with a landslide

Governor of Ebonyi and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), David Umahi has been declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election held ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 10, 2019

Sanwo-Olu wins Lagos guber poll, Agbaje calls to congratulate him

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election held in the state. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 10, 2019

#Election2019: APC’s Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq defeats Atunwa, 33 others in Kwara to emerge Governor

The Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has emerged winner of the March 9 ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail