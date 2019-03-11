The Big 5: Nigerian professor, Pius Adesanmi, dies in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash; PDP rejects suspension of electoral process in Rivers | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today:

PDP rejects suspension of electoral process in Rivers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the immediate release of the governorship and house of assembly elections results in the state of Rivers. The party also condemned the alleged attempt by the army to interfere with the collation of results at the INEC headquarters in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbodiyan, and published on its official twitter page, the party charged INEC to end its ”manipulative schemes and immediately declare the results”.

APM rejects Ogun governorship poll results

The Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Ogun has rejected the collation process of last Saturday’s Governorship and Assembly elections in the state. The party is alleging that the process was compromised, and ”against wishes of general voters.” The Director General of the party’s Campaign Organisation, Sarafa Tunji-Isola, made this known at a press conference at the party secretariat located in Leme along Moshood Abiola Way, Abeokuta.

APC House of Assembly member-elect dies

According to Premium Times, a member representing Pengana State Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Ezekial Afon, who was reelected Saturday on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, has died. Afon died hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission confirmed his reelection.

Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi crashes shortly after takeoff

An Ethiopian Airlines jet crashed on early Sunday shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa, killing all on board. The airline said 149 passengers and eight crew members were on flight ET302 from the Ethiopian capital to Nairobi in Kenya.

It said 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, eight Americans and seven British nationals were among the passengers. The cause of the crash is not yet clear.

Nigerian professor, Pius Adesanmi dies in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

According to Sahara Reporters, popular Nigerian professor and columnist based in Canada Pius Adesanmi was among those who died in the Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi that crashed on Sunday morning. Until his death, Adesanmi was a professor of English at Carleton University,