Sanwo-Olu wins Lagos guber poll, Agbaje calls to congratulate him

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election held in the state.

The 3-time commissioner polled a total of 739,445 votes to secure an emphatic win over his closest rival, Jimi Agbaje of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 206,141 votes from the total votes cast across the 20 local government areas of the state.

Candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Babatunde Gbadamosi came a distant 3rd with a total vote tally of 4,780.

The PDP candidate, Jimi Agbaje has however called the winner of the election to congratulate him Sunday at about 7:07pm as disclosed by the Governor-Elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his Twitter handle while promising to deliver a Lagos that works.