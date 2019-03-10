#Election2019: APC’s Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq defeats Atunwa, 33 others in Kwara to emerge Governor

The Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has emerged winner of the March 9 Governorship election in the state, defeating 34 other contenders in all 16 local government areas of the state.

According to the results announced on Sunday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), with a margin of 216,792 votes, the oil magnate polled 331,546 votes to defeat his closest rival and a sitting House of Representatives member, Razak Atunwa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 114,754 votes in the keenly contested election.

 

 

 

