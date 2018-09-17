EFCC’s handling of Fayose’s alleged corrupt practices is anything but professional

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is once again dragging itself in the mud and its important they exercise caution in their bid to impress the federal government and the ruling All progressives Congress (APC).

The EFCC has made no attempt to hide its intention to arrest and prosecute the Ekiti Governor Mr. Peter Ayodele Fayose for several offences which is within the ambits of their power after the end of his tenure in October. But the agency, renowned for loosing majority of its court cases due to consistent and unnecessary media trials, has once again started with the Fayose case and it won’t make any economic sense if tax payer’s funds go down the drain – just like other cases.

It is important to state that Fayose is not a sacred cow that cannot be questioned for his actions and inaction, a fair trial devoid of political colouration should be top priority.

On July 15, 2018, shortly after the APC won the Ekiti Governorship election, the agency took to twitter to mock the Ekiti Governor. An action that received backlash from Nigerians which necessitated the agency to disown the tweet. However, Fayose on September 10, 2018, in a letter to the EFCC chairman stated his readiness to appear at the EFCC office for clarification; a day after the end of his tenure as a law abiding citizen.

That was a defining moment for the agency in it’s quest to prosecute Fayose, but they chose to show their unprofessionalism by including him on a purported watch list they sent to the Nigerian Customs two days after his letter. Let it be known that the EFCC has chosen a wrong approach with this method and the end of it could be easily predicted. Several times, the EFCC made noise on what it tagged “landmark cases” which do turn out as a waste of tax payers’ funds due to lack of sufficient evidence and other incompetencies.

That the EFCC has chosen to overlook individuals like Babachir Lawal, the NHIS executive secretary, Musiliiu Obanikoro among other individuals with several corruption cases but chose to expend so much energy on Fayose shows itis out on a vendetta which will further mar the already dented image of the anti-corruption agency. The EFCC is approaching it’s bid to nail Fayose with emotions and sentiments but it needs to know the Judiciary has no consideration for emotion, sentiment and public opinion.

The EFCC should be professional and stop acting like a vendetta agency for the ruling APC.