Kemi Adeosun is a reflection of Buhari’s shattered integrity

Kemi Adeosun has returned to her country of phonetic origin as a disgraced former Minister of Finance who was caught with a fake National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate. She grudgingly relinquished her position on Friday, September 14, 2018, more than two months after the Premium Times exposé. Kemi Adeosun maintained unholy silence since the day the investigation was made public till she tendered her resignation.

Consistent with an administration comfortable with acts of corruption and impunity in its cabinet, all efforts to get the President to question the Minister failed. In fact, “distinguished” individuals like Professor Itse Sagay (a constitutional lawyer who knows better) criticised those who urged her to speak out on the NYSC issue, declaring that the NYSC certificate has no value and Nigeria cannot afford to lose someone like Adeosun.

The same woman that plunged Nigeria into its worst recession ever?

Considering the fact that the 2019 election is drawing near and the administration is not ready to deplete its goodwill further, Kemi was asked to resign, which she did. What amazed Nigerians was the news of Adeosun’s return to the United Kingdom the following day. By this action, the President has shown that his famed integrity is a hoax.

Under the laws of the land, Kemi Adeosun committed forgery and perjury which is a jailable offence but this administration chose to let her go instead of holding her legs to the fire, effectively perpetuating the custom of sacred cows double standards in Nigerian politics. It will be recalled that the former Speaker of the House of Representatives Salisu Buhari committed the same offence in the past and was not spared. He falsified his academic records, claiming to have bagged a Business Administration degree from the University of Toronto, Canada and fulfilled the mandatory NYSC in 1991. When Salisu was exposed, he resigned, surrendered himself for prosecution and was convicted for certificate forgery and sentenced to two years in prison with an option of fine – the norm in any country that touts zero tolerance for corruption.

By letting Adeosun go scot-free without facing the music, President Buhari has chosen to look the other way while corruption thrives. The President has further his battered “anti-corruption” posture in the filthy oil.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

tosin adesina September 17, 2018

EFCC’s handling of Fayose’s alleged corrupt practices is anything but professional

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is once again dragging itself in the mud and its important they exercise ...

tosin adesina September 12, 2018

Let’s talk about “Killer Parents” on Lagos Roads

One evening in July 2018, I almost lost my life. I was riding in a tricycle (keke napep) somewhere along ...

tosin adesina September 8, 2018

Dear Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria does not need a University of Transportation

At a time the Nigerian tertiary education sector is in shambles and mired in a quagmire, the Federal government is ...

tosin adesina September 7, 2018

As we approach the 2019 elections, President Buhari must not be made a poster boy for violence and political intolerance

Thursday, September 6, 2018, would have been a bloody day in Nigeria save the timely intervention of the Nigerian Police ...

tosin adesina September 5, 2018

Herdsmen vs Farmers clashes: Where do Buhari’s loyalties really lie?

It is important we take a deeper look at the ongoing herders’ vs farmers’ clashes that has claimed a lot ...

tosin adesina September 4, 2018

Buhari’s China trip just confirmed he is not a man of his word

“What is the difference between me and those who elected us to represent them, absolutely nothing. Why should the Nigerian ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail