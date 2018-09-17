Kemi Adeosun is a reflection of Buhari’s shattered integrity

Kemi Adeosun has returned to her country of phonetic origin as a disgraced former Minister of Finance who was caught with a fake National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate. She grudgingly relinquished her position on Friday, September 14, 2018, more than two months after the Premium Times exposé. Kemi Adeosun maintained unholy silence since the day the investigation was made public till she tendered her resignation.

Consistent with an administration comfortable with acts of corruption and impunity in its cabinet, all efforts to get the President to question the Minister failed. In fact, “distinguished” individuals like Professor Itse Sagay (a constitutional lawyer who knows better) criticised those who urged her to speak out on the NYSC issue, declaring that the NYSC certificate has no value and Nigeria cannot afford to lose someone like Adeosun.

The same woman that plunged Nigeria into its worst recession ever?

Considering the fact that the 2019 election is drawing near and the administration is not ready to deplete its goodwill further, Kemi was asked to resign, which she did. What amazed Nigerians was the news of Adeosun’s return to the United Kingdom the following day. By this action, the President has shown that his famed integrity is a hoax.

Under the laws of the land, Kemi Adeosun committed forgery and perjury which is a jailable offence but this administration chose to let her go instead of holding her legs to the fire, effectively perpetuating the custom of sacred cows double standards in Nigerian politics. It will be recalled that the former Speaker of the House of Representatives Salisu Buhari committed the same offence in the past and was not spared. He falsified his academic records, claiming to have bagged a Business Administration degree from the University of Toronto, Canada and fulfilled the mandatory NYSC in 1991. When Salisu was exposed, he resigned, surrendered himself for prosecution and was convicted for certificate forgery and sentenced to two years in prison with an option of fine – the norm in any country that touts zero tolerance for corruption.

By letting Adeosun go scot-free without facing the music, President Buhari has chosen to look the other way while corruption thrives. The President has further his battered “anti-corruption” posture in the filthy oil.