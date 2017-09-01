Eid-el-Kabir: Pray for the leaders and Nigeria’s unity – Oba Ewuare

The Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, has urged Muslim faithful to use this period of Eid-el-Kabir to reflect on positive virtues and pray for the continued peaceful coexistence of Nigeria.

The Oba made this appeal in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Desmond Agbama on Thursday and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.

He reminded Muslims on the importance of praying for the well-being of their leaders to enable them to succeed.

He said the Nigeria’s leaders needed good health, knowledge and wisdom to be able to rule well.

“Muslims should also pray for the leaders to have understanding and the political will to lead the country on the path of progress, fairness, equity and justice,” the monarch said.

The statement added that the royal father wished the Muslim faithful a successful celebration.