Th Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Abdullahi Mukhtar has announced the death of two more Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, bringing the number of deaths to seven – out of the 81,200 Nigerian pilgrims presenting observing the Hajj.

Mukhtar said, “We have recorded two additional deaths, bringing the number to seven and this is lower than in previous years at this time.”

