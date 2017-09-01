The YNaija Tracklist: Osinbajo not taking over FG/ASUU negotiation team | UK to crackdown on modern slavery | More stories

From the papers, a tracklist.

It is too late for Nigeria to disintegrate – Fayose – YNaija

Buhari aims to assist Benue Flood victims, Nigerians react – YNaija

Fayemi allegedly approved the supply of 156 vehicles through an ‘oral agreement’ – YNaija 

It is not true Osinbajo will head FG’s negotiation team with ASUU – Akande – YNaija

This administration will not rest until we see the Nigeria of our dreams – Buhari – YNaija

5,000 farmers not enough to supply tomato to Dangote’s factory – The Cable

What Nigerians must do during Sallah, by Tinubu – The Nation

Eagles declare war on Lions as Akwa Ibom promises $10,000 per goal – Guardian

Tech executives urge Trump to protect Dreamers – Politico

UK to crackdown on modern slavery – BBC

