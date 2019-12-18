El Clasico: FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Akwa Ibom Christmas Carol Festival & other exciting content on GOtv

This is an exciting week on GOtv! From football to Nigerian festivals the whole family as well as friends can be MERRY with. ‘This na di season’ to surely be on GOtv, as they bring you exciting programmes week after week.

Here’s the line-up of shows not to miss this week:

Go for El Clasico! on SuperSport Select 4 (channel 34) The 2019/20 La Liga season will feature the world’s biggest club game on Wednesday, 18 December at 8pm when Barcelona host Real Madrid at the Camp Nou, with SuperSport viewers on GOtv Max set to be thrilled by the latest edition of ‘El Clasico’. You don’t want to miss it! For more football fixtures, visit www.supersport.com.

Groove with 100% Naija on MTV Base (channel 72): Catch the latest and hottest Nigerian music videos all in one place! Weekdays at 4:05pm & Weekends at 7pm.

Join the Single Ladies S1 on ROK 2 (channel 17): This shows keeps up with the live of five single young women, as they navigate the chilling exciting world of dating in Nigeria to find ‘Mr Right”. It is a race against to snatch a man to keep. Showing Wednesdays at 8pm.

Have a thing for hospital and medicine related shows? Then watch Outpatients S2 is on FOX Life (channel 20): This series follows Dr Cathy Davies, a medical doctor with a special interest in aesthetics, who runs a successful practice in Johannesburg and who transforms the lives of ordinary people and celebrities alike. Wednesdays at 6:55pm.

Doctor Christian Will See You Now S2 is airing on Real Time (channel 12): Join Doctor Christian in his journey of treating patients with a wide range of conditions, while investigating how they have devastating effect on their relationships. Starts Thursday, 19th December at 4:15pm.

For the Telenovela lovers, catch Betty In New York on Telemundo (channel 14): On this episode, Jaquin reveals he just moved to New York. Armando tells Betty that he is still in love with her. Find out who was present while Efrian proposed to Jenny! Thursday, 19th December at 7pm, daily on Telemundo.

Spend your Friday night with Denzel Washington in 2 Guns on BET (channel 21): Who doesn’t love a bit of Denzel! Crooked undercover officers, Robert and Michael, lead an investigation on Manny ‘Papi’ Greco, a drug lord. Unaware of each other’s true identities. Catch this movie on Friday, 20th December at 8:30pm.

Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols Festival on channel 29: Gather with your friends and family this Friday, 20th December at 7pm at to witness the annual evening celebration in Ibom Hall Arena, Uyo City, where voices worship and lift up the lord’s name in praise. Some of the best local and international gospel artist will be present at this uplifting event.

Seat back, relax and enjoy your Saturday afternoon with The Wedding Ringer on TNT (channel 16): This movie centers around a socially awkward groom who begins an unexpected ‘bromance’ with the guy he hired to pose as his best man at his upcoming wedding. This movie will air on Saturday, 21st December at 12:21pm.

Hang out with Nickelodeon (channel 63) this Christmas! Get your Christmas party started on Saturday, 21st at 12pm and Sunday, 22nd December at 3:20pm! Tons of best holiday special with your Nickelodeon favorites and brilliant Christmas episodes to get into the holiday spirit!

Ebele Okaro Movie festival on AM Epic (channel 9): Binge watch the best of Ebele Okaro’s movies all day long on Thursday, 26th December. You do not want to miss out on this.

