Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Pls save up money for January to avoid calling innocent people fake friends. — Kelechi † (@_igwilo) December 18, 2019

What do you tell your Yoruba mother when she’s trying to do the dishes so she can shout later?? – Hess Mafo — valking♔ (@_valkiing) December 18, 2019

In 2020 I’m not forcing any books I don’t enjoy. I don’t care how critically acclaimed, widely recommended or whatever the hell man if I find the book dead, I’m chroweeeeeen it away. — Jola (@Jollz) December 18, 2019

Because they tell you say feel at home, you go drink daddy wine — valking♔ (@_valkiing) December 18, 2019

Please why will I pay 2.5 million for an apartment upstairs and 2 million for a down floor apartment. What is upstairs — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) December 18, 2019

My neighbor’s pregnant wife did him dirty last night. This lady screamed like d baby was coming around 2 am until her husband drove her to the hospital. Now husband is asking, what has he done to deserves dat, she said: “she couldn’t sleep and he was sleeping n snoring”. Maad o — Your Ex 🕺 (@harryolah) December 18, 2019