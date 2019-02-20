Article

Elections will hold in Borno, materials for Saturday polls already in States – Prof. Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the ballot papers, result sheets and other elections materials needed for the Presidential and National Assembly elections re-scheduled for Saturday 23 rd February have been delivered to all the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Chairman of the commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking at a briefing for journalists and stakeholders held at the Abuja International Conference Centre, adding that state offices of the commission have subsequently commenced the process of inviting stakeholders to the Central Bank offices to examine the retrieved materials deployed last week and also witness the batching of the items according to local government areas.

He assured that the movement of materials to local government areas for batching according to the Wards and Polling Units would take place between Wednesday and Thursday, while the Registration Area Centres (RACs) are to be activated by 9am on Friday 22nd February. Personnel and materials should be at the RACs by noon of 22nd February, and must also arrive at the polling units at 7am on election day (23rd February), while polls are billed to open at 8am. All ad-hoc staff are to undergo refresher training on 22nd February.

Prof Yakubu had on 18th February told stakeholders that the Commission’s initial plan was to re-schedule the elections by 24 hours in order to deliver the final batch of sensitive materials for the elections to some locations. But the Commission’s ICT team, he stated, gave an indication that it would require more time to reconfigure the Smart Card Readers (SCRs).

He explained: “The Smart Card Readers are configured to only open for use at 8am on election day and to automatically shut down by 10 pm. This is designed to forestall any illegal use of the SCRs before the appointed time of elections. There are roughly 180,000 SCRs to be deployed for the elections and the ICT team said that they would require five to six days to complete the configuration. I am glad to say that as at today (19th February), about 98 percent of the SCRs have been reconfigured and we are confident that by tomorrow (today) all would be ready, which is a day earlier than scheduled.”

On preparations for Governorship, State Assembly, the FCT Area Council Elections, he said: “the sensitive materials for the elections have started arriving at various locations for onward movement to various Central Bank branches across the country. Indeed, some of these materials arriving through our airports have been erroneously construed by some people as materials for the elections holding this weekend. I want to reassure you all that all materials for the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections next Saturday are already in the States ready for deployment to LGAs, Ward and Polling Units. We have learnt a lesson from the preparations for the elections holding this weekend. For this reason, we shall start the movement of materials for the next elections early to ensure that nothing disrupts our process.”

He also debunked the rumour making the rounds that one of the Commission’s National Commissioners and some directors have been arrested.

“No Commissioner of the Commission was picked up by the security agencies. No house of any Commissioner of INEC was raided. Similarly, no six directors were picked up by any security agencies,” he said.

Asked if elections would hold in Borno, the INEC Chairman said: “We have identified eight local government areas where citizens reside in camps, and not only in Bornu but in other states of the federation. Just as we did in 2015, we’ll afford the citizens the opportunity to vote in Internally Displaced Persons Camps under the same procedure adopted in 2015. Elections will take place in Bornu state just as in other states of the federation.”

He said the Commission would continue to guard its independence jealously, warning that anybody caught flouting electoral laws on election day would face the sanctions prescribed the law.

Tags: ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo February 20, 2019

The Big 5: Shettima dares Boko Haram after recent attack on convoy; Military has no role to play in the conduct of elections – Atiku | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: Shettima dares Boko Haram after attack on convoy Governor Kashim Shettima ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 19, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 19th of February

Follow the link to read the story on YNaija:     The Late 5: Death toll in Kajuru killings rises ...

Bernard Dayo February 19, 2019

The Late 5: Death toll in Kajuru killings rises to 130; Ballot box snatchers will be punished according to the law – INEC chairman | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Death toll in Kajuru killings rises to 130 The death toll in ...

Bernard Dayo February 19, 2019

Mo Abudu has received a gold membership directors’ card ahead of the 2019 Emmy Awards

EbonyLife boss and media entrepreneur Mo Abudu has now been given a gold membership directors’ card by the International Academy ...

Edwin Okolo February 19, 2019

Revolutionizing volunteering in Nigeria is tough, but Be The Difference has it covered

On the 13th of February 2019, volunteer non-profit Be The Difference announced via Instagram that it was partnering with the ...

Bernard Dayo February 19, 2019

The Big 5: INEC promises to improve corp members’ welfare during elections; Buhari showing his true colours with death threat – Atiku | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: INEC promises to improve corp members’ welfare during elections The National ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail