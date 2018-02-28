Enough Is Enough is coming to #SMWLagos2018

For the 6th year, EiE Nigeria will provide a space for citizens to learn and share how technology helps facilitate engagement with government during Social Media Week Lagos in 2 panel sessions and 2 concurrent masterclasses.

The first of the four events will be a panel session on Technology and Improving Governance. The session aims to expose citizens to tools that are shaping the civic engagement space and how to use them to demand for good governance.

The second panel will be a conversation with Prof Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The moderator, Tolu Adeleru-Balogun, Head of OAPs at Nigeria Info said, “I am really looking forward to engaging the INEC Chairman and get his responses to the questions my listeners keep asking.”

There will also be a masterclass with Nollywood actors Omoni Oboli & Ramsey Noah; and Ishaya Bako, a film maker, on how to effectively use film and social media to demand good governance.

We will round up all sessions with a masterclass on Bringing Government Closer to citizens which will be an exposure to two civic tools championed by state governments – Kaduna Citizens Feedback App and Lagos Citizens Gate App.

EiE’s participation at this year’s Social Media Week Lagos is supported by the USAID’s Strengthening Advocacy and Civic Engagement (SACE) project.

The events will take place at the Landmark Event Center, Plot 5B Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos. They are open to the public but require paid registration.

Join the conversation by following @EiENigeria on all social media platforms and the following hashtags: #GovTalkNG #OfficeOfTheCitizen #SMWLagos #SMWFilmchat #SMWCivics