The PALEC Awards and Student Leadership Conference is coming to the University of Benin

The organizer of Prestige Anchor Leadership, Empowerment and Capacity Building Awards (PALEC AWARDS) and Student Leadership Conference (SLC) Season Three with the theme: Eulogising the Trailblazers is set to celebrate leaders, capacity builders, youth empowerment activist, media and literacy activist as they officially unveil the nomination categories for this year award to hold powerfully at University of Benin covering the South South Campuses in Nigeria.

PALEC Awards 3.0 nomination will be made open to the public for individuals, organizations, institutions and brands that have through diligence, commitment and hard work achieved a feat worthy of reward and/or has served diligently in various leadership positions as well as built, mentored youths and advocated for media and literacy.

The student leadership conference is an annual leadership summit to preach leadership and inculcate true spirit of stewardship in campus leaders. The conference shall include panel discussions and speeches from great leaders and mentors in Nigeria and beyond.

The award is to be hosted in University of Benin (UNIBEN) covering 12 campuses including Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, University Of Calabar, Calabar, Cross River University Of Technology, University Of Uyo, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State University, Federal University, Otuoke, Niger Delta University, Delta State University, Abraka, Federal University Of Petroleum Resources, University Of Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt, Rivers State University Of Science And Technology and Madonna University being the only private University.

Below are the nomination lists and their categories:

STAFF CATEGORIES

Humanitarian of the Year Women Empowerment Activist of the Year Most Dedicated Leader of the Year Most Inspiring & Exemplary Leader of the Year

FIRMS & PLATFORMS

Leadership and Capacity Building Platform of the Year Best Student Innovative Brand of the Year Student Entrepreneur of the Year (Male) or (Female) Youth Capacity Building Blog of the Year

STUDENTS & INDIVIDUALS

Most Inspiring Artist of the Year Most Intellectual Writer of the Year Women Leader of the Year Most Innovative Student of the Year Student Activist of the Year Most Influential Student Leader of the Year Student Leadership Personality of the Year

THE ULTIMATE

Most Outstanding Campus Leader, Capacity Builder and Empowerment Activist (Male) Most Outstanding Campus Leader, Capacity Builder and Empowerment Activist (Female)

CELEBRATED ALUMNI ICON

Most Celebrated Alumni Icon

OTHERS

Best Leadership Event of the Year Best CSR In Leadership and Youth Empowerment

SPECIAL CATEGORIES

7 Leadership Personality of the Year

10 Non Student Awards

Special Awards to Platforms in Leadership, Youths and Media

12 Student Leadership Exemplary Certificate Awards

CAMPUS ENTREPRENEURSHIP AWARD

Best Fashion Designer in South South

Best Bead Maker in South South

Best Knit Maker in South South

Best Make Up Artist in South South

I have been wondering who will go home with the biggest award of the year under the category of the Ultimate. The judges are ready and set to deliver the best of the best.

This edition shall feature campus entrepreneur awards of students into Bead Making, Knit Making, Makeup Artists, and Fashion Design with cash prices ranging from N20, 000 – N50, 000 each plus professional training and all student awardee shall receive leadership coaching and mentorship shortly after the award presentation and shall work on a community service to causing paradigm shift and social change.

Specific winners of the student categories shall be awarded an Internship with AIESEC Nigeria to travel out to any West Africa country for 6 weeks to work on one of the SDG Goals.

Confirmed Speakers so far for the Conference are:

Speakers

Marex Zymslowski (Poland)

Investor, Entrepreneur

Former Jumia Travel MD

Mrs. Ijeoma Emeribe (Abuja)

President and Founder of Woman Africa International

Usman Buhari Ali (Kebbi)

S.A to Kebbi State Governor on Youth Empowerment Program

Aju Joshua

AIESEC Nigeria President

Ahmed Mohammed (Lokoja)

Deputy Majority Leader, Kogi State House of Assembly

Special Guest Panellist

Don Oyinwola (Lagos)

CEO – Campus Alive Initiative

Silas Ozoya

CEO – Kampus TV Nigeria and Ask Silas

Chude Jideonwo

CEO – Ynaija

Niyi Adegboye

Senior Business Developer – Accounteer

Joel Amawhe

CEO – mypadi.ng

Other speakers and panellist still to be added

Why PALEC AWARDS AND SLC 3.0?

PALEC AWARD 2018 – Prestige Anchor Leadership, Empowerment and Capacity Building Award is an award committed to recognizing and awarding students, individuals, firms, platforms who had served one way or the other to solving societal leadership problems faced by our vibrant and talented academic and social environment, empowering youths of today and building their skills and capacity and aswell celebrating the advocate of media and information literacy. This is imperative to serve as an encouragement for upcoming youths to arise and take charge of the community in a bid to cause a paradigm shift and social change.

The university is a camp ground for building and equipping tomorrow’s leaders even more, the transformers of today as youths represent a large part of the productive society. It became inevitable that what happens in campus directly affects the circular world.

Prestige Anchor Leadership, Empowerment and Capacity Building Awards (PALEC AWARDS) and Student Leadership Conference (SLC) is already making waves in Nigeria. You can connect with them today to help them accomplish this great plan in celebrating, recognising great minds in leadership, capacity building and youth entrepreneur through Partnership/Sponsorship/Advert Placement is a welcome consideration.

Contact them today on – 08148851427, 08150944445 or email – [email protected], [email protected]

This event is proudly supported by – Prestige Anchor Foundation, Prestige Anchor International, Woman Africa International, YNaija, Campus Alive, AIESEC Nigeria, Mypadi.ng, Accounteer, Belana Services, Bright Capacity Initiatives for Community Enhancement, DJ Rancho Entertainment, Campus Anchor Newsy, Mumpreneur, Kampus TV Nigeria, Placements Nigeria.