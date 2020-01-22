PALEC Awards unveils final list of nominees ahead of SLC 5.0

The PALEC AWARDS Central Planning Committee unveils her official final nominees for the Prestige Anchor Leadership, Empowerment and Capacity Building Awards (PALEC AWARDS 5.0) to hold with the Student Leadership and Entrepreneurship Conference Season Five on the 22nd of February, 2020 at Faculty of Art Lecture Theatre, University of Nigeria starting from 10am.

Online Voting is expected to begin on Friday 24th January, 2020 by 11:59pm.

The Central Planning Committee wishes them the best of luck and congratulations in advance.

Sequel to the Intensive Manual and Online Nominations done across the selected South East Campuses, we present the final nominee per category.

STAFF CATEGORIES

Humanitarian of the Year

Afam IchaItuma (ALEX EKWUEME)

Miss Nkiru Odikpo (UNN)

Barr Onwubuariri Chijioke (MICHAEL OKPARA)

Sir Chidi Okere (IMSU)

Mr Ozoiko Ikechi (UNN)

Engr Dr. Ifeyinwa Achumba (FUTO)

Rotn Ayodeji (UNN)

Rev Fr. Kenneth Oguejiofor (Claretian)

Victor Ukaogu (UNN)

Women Empowerment Activist of the year

Ezeali Chika Tonia (ALEX EKWUEME)

Victor Ukaogu (UNN)

Sis. Prof. M. E. U. Dibua (UNN)

Ohalete (IMSU)

Mrs Blessing Dike (FUTO)

Foleng (UNN)

Ugonna Miriam Dike (Claretian)

Rotn Nneka (UNN)

Most Dedicated Leader of the Year

Otu Otu Akani (ALEX EKWUEME)

D.C Chima (IMSU)

Dr Damian Dike (FUTO)

Uguru Michael Ifeanyi (UNN)

Dr Emeka (UNN)

Chuks Mathias Isiani (UNN)

Dr. Omeje (DSA) (UNN)

Rev Fr. Emmanuel Ukata (Claretian)

Most Inspiring & Exemplary Leader of the Year

Engr Dr. Okoro C.K (MICHAEL OKPARA)

Ugwu Fabian (ALEX EKWUEME)

Obiukwu (IMSU)

Dr. Ifeyinwa Achumba (FUTO)

Mr I.E Uzochukwu (UNN)

Mr Leo Ejesu (UNN)

Mrs. Ogara Lydia (UNN)

Fr. Prof Ejiogu E. Amaku (Claretian)

STUDENTS AND BRANDS

Leadership and Capacity Building Platform of the Year

360 leadership Forum (FUTO)

Rotaract Club of UNN (UNN)

Junior Chamber International UNN (UNN)

Guardians Impact (UNN)

Association of Veterinary Medical Students UNN (UNN)

Double Edged Network UNN (UNN)

His Voice Universal (UNN)

Stylish Leaders Network (FUTO)

Hult Prize (UNN)

Best Student Innovative Brand of the Year

Gee Photography (IMSU)

Dee_outfit (ESUT)

Chef Dumijez (UNN)

Phoenix Media (UNN)

Oracus Digital Agency (UNN)

Niceey Beddings (UNN)

D’Julian Stitches (UNN)

Vinz Fashion Stores (UNN)

Charlieberry (IMSU)

FUTO Campus TV (FUTO)

EguD Empire (MICHAEL OKPARA)

M&M Lighthouse (UNN)

Federation Theatre Group (UNN)

Student Entrepreneur of the Year (Male)

Onu Ikechukwu Moses (ALEX EKWUEME)

MAF (IMSU)

Classic Autos (ESUT)

Sunday Nnamdi (MICHAEL OKPARA)

Chukwujiaku Ekperebuikem Samuel (UNN)

Sunday Kingsley (UNN)

Daniel Sunday (UNN)

Ajagu Clement Okechukwu (UNN)

Elejere Kingsley (UNN)

Chris Dubem (UNN)

Mmerichukwu Anosike (UNN)

Osondu Samuel (UNN)

Okolo Uchenna (UNN)

Okeke Ifeanyi Kenneth (Claretian)

Student Entrepreneur of the Year (Female)

Ejim Mmesoma Blessing (ALEX EKWUEME)

Okechukwu Chinecherem Best (UNN)

Edeh Blessing (MICHAEL OKPARA)

Emmanuella Amarachukwu Okeke (UNN)

Amaka Makintorch (IMSU)

Ani Cynthia Chetachukwu (UNN)

Lady J (ESUT)

Eunice Onyinyechi Ezeh (UNN)

Olivia Oguadinma (FUTO)

Akaniru Chioma (UNN)

Nweke Stella Nkechi (UNN)

Ezedunukwe Ebere Rita (UNN)

Glory Uchechi Amadife (UNN)

Adomi Olanmachi Marvis (CLRT)

Ekwonu Rita (UNN)

Youth Capacity Building Blog of the Year

John D. Parrotvibe Blog (ESUT)

Judyspiration (FUTO)

Onyebuchi Anyanechi Blog (IMT)

UNN bloggers Den (UNN)

blogspot (UNN)

Vitalis Kalu Blog (UNN)

dibuapeterinforms.com.ng (UNN)

Eze Matthew Blog (UNN)

Ufele Chris Blog (UNN)

Most Inspiring Artist of the Year

Abraham Sunday Courage (ALEX EKWUEME)

Kingsley Daniel (MICHAEL OKPARA)

Martolex (ESUT)

ComrNzube Jude (FUTO)

Kazzy Tunes (IMSU)

Ugbo Chibuike James (IMT)

Simeon Tobechukwu (UNN)

Frank D (UNN)

Jossy Jay (UNN)

PC Kene (UNN)

Brightstar (UNN)

Omene Jude Chibuzo (UNN)

Uche Ifeanyi Anthony (UNN)

Black Sugar (UNN)

Alozie Emmanuel (UNN)

Ihuoma Nicholas Kelechi (CLRT)

Most Intellectual Writer of the Year

Ogbonna Onyekachi John (ALEX EKWUEME)

Emmanuel Victor Chukwudi (UNN)

Sir Nate Ekezie Kelechi J.K (IMSU)

Amarachi Olokor (UNN)

Augustine (ESUT)

Daniel CEO (UNN)

Ejeagbasi Joshua C. (FUTO)

George Ajuluchukwu (UNN)

Umeanozie Ekenedirichukwu (IMT)

Aleke Ifeyinwa Perpetua (UNN)

Blessing Udeabasi (UNN)

Odiaka Zoe (UNN)

Oduma Alexander Ali (CLRT)

Juanita C. Mefor (UNN)

Women Leader and Advocate of the Year

Obioma Mmuojama (ALEX EKWUEME)

Ijoma Chidinma Dorothy (UNN)

Uka Maria (MICHAEL OKPARA)

Senator Oge (IMSU)

Okelue Chinenye (UNN)

Doris (ESUT)

Unwana Ekere (UNN)

Olivia Oguadinna (FUTO)

Udeh Chiagozie Favour (UNN)

Irene Ugwu (UNN)

Chinaza Adorable (UNN)

Udemezue Great (FPO)

Mpama Star (UNN)

Olanmachi Marnis (CLRT)

Eze Victory Nzubechukwu (UNN)

Most Innovative Student of the Year

Adeyemo Adewale Joshua (ALEX EKWUEME)

George (MICHAEL OKPARA)

Steve Sonni (UNN)

Emperor Chris (IMSU)

Lady J (ESUT)

Ugwu Jude Tochukwu (UNN)

Nnamani Valentine K. (FUTO)

Chukwudi Prosper (UNN)

Ndieze Kelechi (UNN)

Lady J (ESUT)

Muotoe Chibuike (COOU)

Nzeako Kosi (UNN)

Chibuikem Muotoe (COOU)

Magnus Agbakwo (CLRT)

Eleje Ejike Joel (UNN)

Student Activist and Peace Ambassador of the Year

Uwakwem Emmanuel (ALEX EKWUEME)

Gentle Soul (IMSU)

Ijoma Chidinma Dorothy (UNN)

Nneji Lilian (ESUT)

Chukwuemeka Samuel Chinaza (UNN)

Comr Jude Nzube (FUTO)

Nonso Obasi (UNN)

Chinasa Chinwendu (MICHAEL OKPARA)

Udeh Kingsley Obumneme (IMT)

Onuigbo Christian (UNN)

Juanita C. Mefor (UNN)

Chukwuemeka Samuel Chinaza (UNN)

Eze Chiemerie Godswill (IMT)

Onukwuli Ifenna Charles (COOU)

David Raphael Idogwu (CLRT)

Chimezie Fortunatus (UNN)

Most Influential and Popular Student Leader of the Year

Uro-Akani Raymond (ALEX EKWUEME)

Brainiac (UNN)

Okereke Godson (MICHAEL OKPARA)

Ekwunife Ifeanyi (UNN)

Prince Jacob (Michael Okpara)

Active (IMSU)

Ukwueze Thank God Pato (UNN)

Pogba (ESUT)

Comr Duru Donatus (FUTO)

Ugwu Stanley Joseph (IMT)

Leonard Ugwuanyi (UNN)

Odo Victor (UNN)

Ugwu Michael Tochukwu (UNN)

Nwankwo Godwin (UNN)

Okoye Fortune Chidera (COOU)

Anthony Ozemegwa (CLRT)

Richard (UNN)

Student Leadership Personality of the Year

Isiwu Samuel (FUTO)

Onuigbo Christian (UNN)

Nneji Lilian (ESUT)

Cruz (IMSU)

Anyanwu Sorochi (ALEX EKWUEME)

John Chukwuma Williams (UNN)

Onuigbo Christian (UNN)

Asonta Cruz (IMSU)

Collins Chinonso Ezea (UNN)

Eze Festus (UNN)

ThankGod Izeuma Egbeshiobu (FUTO)

Mozie Michael (UNN)

Aboto Sampson (Michael Okpara)

Anazodo Chiamaka Monica (COOU)

Udoumoh Victor (UNN)

Awaji Vitalis (CLRT)

Kenneth Ugwu (UNN)

Campus Journalist of the Year

Akpoke Gamalie (ALEX EKWUEME)

Duru Victor (IMSU)

Chidiebere (ESUT)

Journ Nwagboso Ifeanyi (FUTO)

Chijioke Emmanuel (MICHAEL OKPARA)

Ikenna Nwafor (IMT)

Alili To Jesus (UNN)

Ufele Chris (UNN)

Sampson Ologhofor (UNN)

Ezeanyi Henry (UNN)

Duru Victor Chiazorka (IMSU)

Victoria Nelson (UNN)

Ibekwe Arinze (COOU)

Okeke Ifeanyi Kenneth (CLRT)

OAP of the Year

Mc Rapture (ALEX EKWUEME)

Chineme Edna (UNN)

Ngene Bobby (UNN)

Obinna Chineke (MICHAEL OKPARA)

Lam Chris (IMSU)

Divine Ifeanyi (FUTO)

Okonkwo Amaechi (UNN)

Kenzy Udosen (UNN)

Media Personality of the Year

Ade Chukwu (ALEX EKWUEME)

Dibua peter Obiechina (UNN)

Stejay (IMSU)

Okoene Oluebube (ESUT)

Justice Zubby (FUTO)

Atansi Dominic (MICHAEL OKPARA)

Vitality Comedy (IMT)

Ufele Chris (UNN)

Ojiofor Chukwuebuka (UNN)

ADANSIA-official (UNN)

Edward Victorhez (Hezekiah)

Igwenagu Chisom Charles (UNN)

Ugwoke Gloria (UNN)

Emenike Martins (CLRT)

Odobi Paul Ojochegbe (UNN)

Student CEO of the Year

Anthony Cynthia Adaobi (ALEX EKWUEME)

MAF (IMSU)

Akaji Ebubechukwu (UNN)

Era (ESUT)

Ejuka Johnson (FUTO)

Chigorom Promise (UNN)

Ibe Daniel (IMT)

Isiwu Wisdom Ebube (UNN)

Ebuka Ngige (UNN)

Okonkwo Ifunanya (UNN)

Ita victor (UNN)

Okpe Franklin Obinna (UNN)

Onabanjo Toheeb (Gateway)

Zah Clothings (UNN)

Egu Dennis (Michael Okpara)

Agbakwo Magnus (CLRT)

Francis Chinazor (CLRT)

Media Brand and Hype of the Year

Adum Chiagozie Chrisdolla (ALEX EKWUEME)

Mouau Gist (MICHAEL OKPARA)

Explore (IMSU)

BUK (ESUT)

Infoscope Media (FUTO)

Phoenix Media (UNN)

YALI TV (UNN)

TNGe (UNN

SilvaJay Brand and Media (UNN)

Oracus Digital Agency (UNN)

UNN Konnet (UNN)

UNN HYPE (UNN)

BossMEdia (UNN)

Poptv Events Africa (UNN)

THE ULTIMATE

Most Outstanding Campus Leader, Capacity Builder and Empowerment Activist (Male)

Chima Solomon (ALEX EKWUEME)

Ogbodo Joshua Ifeanyi (UNN)

Ndukwe Ibeabuchi (MICHAEL OKPARA)

Agozie (ESUT)

Chimezie Fortunatus (UNN)

Aristotle (IMSU)

Comr Eberechukwu Timothy (FUTO)

Ugwuoke Ikenna Emmanuel (UNN)

Onah Goodsuccess (UNN)

Fortunatus Chimezie (UNN)

Darlington (UNN)

Akachukwu Sunday O. (UNN)

Onwuelu Victor (UNN)

Onyedeke Sylvanus. N (CLRT)

Edward Victorhez (Hezekiah)

Comr. Ugwu Chinedu (UNN)

Most Outstanding Campus Leader, Capacity Builder and Empowerment Activist (Female)

Onu Mary Kindness (ALEX EKWUEME)

Ihuoma Chiamaka Queenbee (UNN)

Paul Favour Amanda (IMSU)

Doris (ESUT)

Chime Vivian (UNN)

Nokaa Victory (FUTO)

Onuoha Sobechi (MICHAEL OKPARA)

Ucheagu Sandra (UNN)

Ogbu Chiamaka Celine (IMT)

Star Mpama (UNN)

AnazodoChiamaka Monica (COOU)

Ucheagu Sandra (UNN)

Anene Adaeze Judith (COOU)

Adomi Olanmachi Marvis (CLRT)

Nkemjika Grace (UNN)

CELEBRATED ALUMNI ICON

Most Celebrated Alumni Icon

Okorie Obinna Collins (ALEX EKWUEME)

Charles Chilaka (UNN)

Mercy Big Brother (IMSU)

FrImpey (ESUT)

Prof Echezona Bonaventure Chukwujindu (UNN)

Amusuo Paschal (FUTO)

Chukwu Stanley (IMT)

Ilogbe Chidi (UNN)

Abaronye Samuel (CLRT)

Nwosu Kingsley (UNN)

This edition shall feature campus entrepreneur awards of students into Bead Making, Knit Making, Makeup Artists, and Fashion Design etc with finalists receiving Sewing Machine, Sewing Packs, MakeUp Kits, Oven, Sole Making Machine for Selected Categories, N50 – 100 K Cash Empowerment for Selected Categories, Free Mentorship/Consultation and Grant Training, Business Promotion and Exhibition Stage, Award plaque as best in the South East Region, Opportunity to Pitch Before Investor for Tech-Based Entrepreneurs, Part of Head start to Entrepreneurship Program, Certificate. Entrepreneurs with great ideas and innovation will have an opportunity to pitch their ideas before investors plus a free one-month online mentorship.

Prestige Anchor Leadership, Empowerment and Capacity Building Awards (PALEC AWARDS) and Student Leadership Conference (SLC) is already making waves in Nigeria. You can connect with them today to help them accomplish this great plan in celebrating, recognizing great minds in leadership, capacity building and youth entrepreneur through Partnership/Sponsorship/Advert Placement is a welcome consideration.

Contact them today on – 08148851427, 08150944445 or email – [email protected] , [email protected]

Visit our website for additional details: https://palecawards.com.ng

The Event is Proudly Supported By:

Prestige Anchor Foundation, Prestige Anchor International, YNaija, Woman Africa International, Connect Nigeria, Double-Edged Network, Kontz Engineering Limited, Be a Plus Initiative, Phoenix Media, I graphic, LuckyStar Designs, Journeys by Grace Incorporated UK, Tobest Farms, Belana Company Limited, MumPreneur, Rotaract Club of Nigeria, UNN Chapter.