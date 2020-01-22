Lagos Theatre Festival: 120 events, 20 venues, 200 performers, 5 Countries, One Lagos; ‘Going out of Bounds’ to hold this February

The 7th edition of the Lagos Theatre Festival is set to hold in multiple locations within the Lagos metropolis including National Museum Lagos, African Artists Foundation, British Council, Alliance Française with Freedom Park, Broad Street, Lagos Island as the main Festival Hub amongst other venues.

This year’s festival will explore the theme, ‘Going out of Bounds’ and will feature over 120 events – drama, opera, dance, comedy, and spoken word and evening events of karaoke, comedy, music performances and disco.

There will be side attractions to include the famous LTF Leisure Market bringing together vendors providing food, art and crafts, and services for the pleasure of attendants (families included) of the Festival.

There will also be learning opportunities with workshops and panel discussions included in festival activities for talent development.

During a press conference held on Monday, 20th of January, 2020, at Freedom Park, Lagos, the chairman of LTF Foundation, Olasupo Shasore (SAN) revealed that the festival is aimed at portraying Lagos as the home of artistic expressions.

This year’s edition, in partnership with the British Council, is aimed at exceeding bounds.

The Festival Executive Director, Bikiya Graham-Douglas shared that LTF remains focused on creating opportunities for upcoming performing artists through its site-specific scope of presentations outside the traditional theatre. “This festival will create platforms for many. We want local and international production companies to see the Lagos Theatre Festival as a hub that fosters exchange and collaborations while telling our stories and promoting our culture.”

The Artistic Director, Lydia Idakula-Sobogun added that the event will bring together shows and events by over 45 production companies from home and abroad selected specifically to suit this year’s theme “Going out of Bounds” and the selection was made from over three hundred entries for LTF2020.

Festival tickets are available for purchase on Ariiya Tickets, www.lagostheatrefestival.org, and Freedom Park Lagos.

Tickets prices range from N2,000 to N10,000 with limited festival passes available at N10,000 and N25,000.

 

 

