Prestige Anchor International set to empower Campus Entrepreneurs as registration kicks off

The organizers of Prestige Anchor Campus Entrepreneurship Empowerment Award under the auspices of Prestige Anchor Leadership, Empowerment and Capacity Building Awards and Student Leadership and Entrepreneurship Conference have commenced the registration of Campus entrepreneurs through the nation especially from the South East Campuses in Nigeria.

With entrepreneurs, student leaders, organizational executives from the South Eastern campuses in Nigeria under the theme “THE STAKHANOVITES”, this FREE to attend event offers an immeasurable experience for national development plus an empowerment session for campus entrepreneurs and grant pitching opportunities.

Entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to seat under a Free Google Digital training and empowerment for innovators and creators including entrepreneurs into tye and dye, bead making, all creative works, make-up artist etc.

Entrepreneurs with great ideas and innovation will have an opportunity to pitch their ideas before investors plus a free one month online mentorship.

Students into –

  • Bead Making
  • Tye and Dye
  • Knit Making
  • Carving and Wood Work
  • Wire Work
  • Painting and Creative Art Work
  • Ankara Works
  • Fashion Designers
  • Leather Works
  • Bag Making
  • Make Up Artists
  • Photography
  • Web development and Coding
  • Animation
  • Confectionery
  • Shoe Making
  • TECH BASED ENTREPRENEURS ]
  • AND ANY OTHER CREATIVE WORK

Entrepreneurs are implored to register for FREE and stand a chance to be EMPOWERED and Pitch for Grants before Investors at the 5th Edition of PALEC AWARDS and Student Leadership and Entrepreneurship Conference to hold in UNN 2020.

Finalists Gets:

  • Sewing Machine, Sewing Packs, MakeUp Kits, Oven, Sole Making Machine for Selected Categories
  • 50 – 100 K Cash Empowerment for Selected Categories
  • Free Mentorship/Consultation and Grant Training
  • Business Promotion and Exhibition Stage
  • Award plaque as best in the South East Region
  • Opportunity to Pitch Before Investor for Tech Based Entrepreneurs
  • Part of Head start to Entrepreneurship Program
  • Certificate

Registration:

November 24th – December 14th 2019

FEEFREE

NOTE: Online Exhibition and Audition shall be Conducted

NOTE: Open to All Students In Nigeria

Registration

Students are required to do online registration in order to participate in the Campus Entrepreneur Award which will give each participant an avenue to partake in it.

Online Exhibition

Registered Participants shall showcase their work online and highest entries by votes and expert judgement shall be called for the audition to be pioneered by Judges.

Live Exhibition

Selected semifinalists shall exhibit live at PALEC AWARDS AND SLC 5.o to hold at University of Nigeria, Nsukka anchored by top notched artists. Finalists will be empowered.

Interested? Kindly fill the form below – http://bit.ly/PALECUNN

This Project is Powered By: Woman Africa International and Prestige Anchor Foundation

To more details, Call/Text/WhatsApp – 08148851427 or Email – [email protected]  or [email protected]

