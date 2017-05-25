Entertainment Roundup: Ariana Grande suspends world tour after Manchester terror attack, Wizkid announces release date for mixtape | More stories

Here are the biggest stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing this Thursday morning.

Ariana Grande suspends the rest of her tour following terror attack

Pop star, Ariana Grande has put her Dangerous Woman tour on hold.

The decision comes after her Manchester concert was ruined by a terrible explosion that left 22 concertgoers dead and 119 injured.

Her management told E!News: “Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost. The London O2 shows this week have been canceled as well as all shows though June 5 in Switzerland. We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you”.

Ariana arrived the US on Tuesday with her mum, Joan who helped get fans to safety backstage when the incident happened.

Wizkid announces release date for mixtape

July 7 is the date! Sounds from the other side is what it’s called!

In an interview with Revolt TV, Wizkid revealed that his summer mixtape is inspired by the attention that Afrobeats is getting across the world.

The Come Closer singer said, “I was like it would just be a good idea for me to do like a project where I try to fuse the sound with artists from out here, with my local producers back home and like international producers as well”

Wizkid’s “little playlist for summer” features international acts like Drake, Ty Dolla sign and Future.

BBNaija winner, Efe’s music video to feature some of his fellow housemates

Efe Ejeba, winner of the Big Brother Naija reality show is shooting the visuals for his recently released single, Based on Logistics.

From what we know, some of his old housemates, Bisola, Marvis and Uriel will be appearing in the video.

First evicted housemate, Soma shared a behind-the-scene photo via Instagram on Wednesday.

On set for based on logistics video shoot with @efemoney @urielmusicstar @therealmarvis @iambisola we family… A post shared by Somadina Anyama (@soma_apex) on May 24, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

Kim Kardashian celebrates her third wedding anniversary with throwback photos

It’s been three years since reality show star, Kim Kardashian and rapper, Kanye West got married.

Kim and Kanye wedded in Florence, Italy in 2014 and Kim has shared photos from her wedding day and a sweet message for husband, Kanye.

She wrote: “HAPPY THREE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY BABE! THANK YOU FOR BEING THE BEST HUSBAND AND FATHER. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH”

Kim also took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Kanye all smiles and happy:

3 down, a lifetime to go…❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 24, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

E! News reports that Kanye is yet to make any public comments on their anniversary. He recently deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts.