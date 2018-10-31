Entertainment Roundup: Beyonce pays tribute to Toni Braxton, Kanye West admit he’s been “used” | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

D’banj shares teaser of new video with Tiwa Savage

The song is expected to be released this Friday.

Interestingly he captioned it, ”Bread and Stew plus Ewa goyin for a Breakfast.”

Kanye West says he has been used to spread messages he doesn’t believe in

Kanye West is distancing himself from politics, or so he tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

“My eyes are now wide open and (I) now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” he wrote.

“I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative!!!”

Beyonce channels Toni Braxton for 2018 Halloween costume

The hitmaker took to Instagram Tuesday, to offer her take on Toni’s 1993 album cover for Another Sad Love Song in which she donned her iconic pixie haircut, white vest top and black biker jacket and added the title ‘Phoni Braxton’.

Toni Braxton reacted saying, “Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!! How do you look better than me on MY album cover? I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! Thanks for the love sis! Happy Halloween 🎃 Who run the world…GIRLS! GIRLS! 💃🏽💃🏼

@beyonce“.

Tyler Perry reveals he is ending the life of the Madea character after almost 20 years

Tyler Perry is ready to let go of the tough-talking grandmother he introduced to the world almost 20 years ago.

Perry, 49, opened up about saying goodbye to Madea — whom he portrays — during an interview on Bevy Smith’s SiriusXM show Bevelations on Monday.

Sylvester Stallone won’t be prosecuted for 1990 rape allegations

A woman filed a police report for rape in December, claiming two sexual assaults in 1987 and 1990. Stallone believed the woman filed a false police report, and denied the allegation., TMZ reports.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office made the decision Tuesday not to charge the American actor for the alleged attack, saying there was insufficient evidence and because none of the witnesses corroborated the woman’s allegations.

Despite the statute of limitations having run out a long time ago, the Santa Monica Police Department still investigated. Stallone reacted — filing a police report claiming she committed the crime of lying on an official document.