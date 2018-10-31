Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana spotted on the set of Iyabo Ojo’s new movie ‘Under The Carpet’

Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo has been off the film radar for a while and that’s because she’s currently shooting her third feature film titled Under The Carpet, directed by Tope Alake. Alake brought us 2017’s Picture Perfect starring Bolanle Ninalowo and Mary Njoku, and it’s interesting to see the director helming this new Iyabo Ojo vehicle.

RELATED: Are ghost movies making a comeback in Nollywood?

But the plot details have been kept close to the vest though, and we hope the movie doesn’t revolve around another banal, boring theme that Nollywood churns out every day. On Ojo’s Instagram, the movie pulses with skeletal life: teasers, pictures, and on-set goofs. I have seen Femi Jacobs in a few clips to know he’s part of the principal cast; there’s an awkward scene where his character buys a car for Ojo’s character, and she’s shown kneeling on the ground and saying it’s too much, asking him why he’s blessing her so heavily, refusing to get up from the ground.

In fact, she changes her position and sits comfortably while Jacobs enjoys the moment. Tana Adelana (Baby Daddy, Purple Heart, Displaced) looks like she might play Ojo’s friend in the movie. The movie also stars  Deyemi Okanlawon, Tosin Abiola, Moyinoluwa Olutayo, and Lydia Lawrence-Nze. Ojo kickstarted her acting career with the 1998 movie Satanic and has gone ahead to star in both English and Yoruba movies. In 2004, she produced her first movie Boluwatife and starred in the 2008 hit comedy-drama Jenifa alongside Funke Akindele. No release date for Under The Carpet has been announced yet.

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, sexuality and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

tosin adesina October 31, 2018

Paying children to protest is low, even for Governor Ganduje

On Thursday, October 25, 2018, the internet was awash with pictures of children in several primary schools across Kano protesting ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 31, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Beyonce pays tribute to Toni Braxton, Kanye West admit he’s been “used” | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

tosin adesina October 31, 2018

President Buhari might have an election to win, but what about the Shi’ites?

On Saturday, October 27, 2018, the Nigerian Army and the members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly known ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 31, 2018

The Big 5: Pay N30,000 or get voted out – Labour dares Governors; Police arrests 400 Shi’ites over violent protest | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: Arising from an emergency meeting in Abuja late Tuesday, Governors of ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 31, 2018

Development is more important, we can only pay N22,500 wage – Governors tell Labour

Arising from its emergency meeting in Abuja late Tuesday, Governors of Nigeria’s thirty-six states under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 30, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Shehu Sani, Bimbo Olagunju, Max Odogwu and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail