Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana spotted on the set of Iyabo Ojo’s new movie ‘Under The Carpet’

Iyabo Ojo has been off the film radar for a while and that’s because she’s currently shooting her third feature film titled Under The Carpet, directed by Tope Alake. Alake brought us 2017’s Picture Perfect starring Bolanle Ninalowo and Mary Njoku, and it’s interesting to see the director helming this new Iyabo Ojo vehicle.

But the plot details have been kept close to the vest though, and we hope the movie doesn’t revolve around another banal, boring theme that Nollywood churns out every day. On Ojo’s Instagram, the movie pulses with skeletal life: teasers, pictures, and on-set goofs. I have seen Femi Jacobs in a few clips to know he’s part of the principal cast; there’s an awkward scene where his character buys a car for Ojo’s character, and she’s shown kneeling on the ground and saying it’s too much, asking him why he’s blessing her so heavily, refusing to get up from the ground.

In fact, she changes her position and sits comfortably while Jacobs enjoys the moment. Tana Adelana (Baby Daddy, Purple Heart, Displaced) looks like she might play Ojo’s friend in the movie. The movie also stars Deyemi Okanlawon, Tosin Abiola, Moyinoluwa Olutayo, and Lydia Lawrence-Nze. Ojo kickstarted her acting career with the 1998 movie Satanic and has gone ahead to star in both English and Yoruba movies. In 2004, she produced her first movie Boluwatife and starred in the 2008 hit comedy-drama Jenifa alongside Funke Akindele. No release date for Under The Carpet has been announced yet.