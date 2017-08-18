Entertainment Roundup: Dammy Krane cleared of credit card fraud charges; Meek Mill arrested for reckless motorcycle stunt | More stories

Catch up on the biggest stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing on Entertainment Roundup this Friday morning.

Dammy Krane cleared of fraud charges

Dammy Krane is a free man!

Months after allegations of credit card fraud, identity theft and other charges were raised against singer Dammy Krane in Miami, United States, it appears he has been able to clear his name.

He took to Twitter to share a series of tweets that he capped with the message: CASE CLOSED! I’M A FREE MAN.

Davido also shared a video where he and others cheered Krane for “beating the case”.

#Davido is all jubilant as alleged Credit Card Fraudstar, #Dammykrane freed by U.S court as he apparently 'beat the case' A post shared by YNaija (@ynaija) on Aug 17, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

HBO’s Twitter accounts hacked

Winter really did come for TV network, HBO.

More than one Twitter account belonging to the network were hacked by a group, OurMine.

They posted a message on the account, “Hi, OurMine are here, we are just testing your security, HBO team please contact us to upgrade the security.”

This comes after HBO experienced a major security breach that led to a leaked episode and script of Game of Thrones and another accidental leak of the most recent episode by HBO Spain.

HBO has said it is investigating this new hack.

Meek Mill arrested and charged following motorcycle stunt

Nicki Minaj’s ex, Meek Mill has been arrested and charged with “reckless endangerment” after police found social media evidence of him riding a motorcycle dangerously on the streets of New York.

According to TMZ, witnesses called 911 to report a group of people popping wheelies across the street and police identified one of them who wasn’t wearing a helmet as Meek, and took him into custody.

Falz drops new music with Ycee

With no prior announcement or publicity, FalztheBahdGuy has released a brand new single with visuals to go.

Produced by Sess, Something Light features Ycee and the video features Instagram comic acts, Wofa Ifada and Maraji.

Watch here: