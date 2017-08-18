The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

1. Our kidnap by Boko Haram was as a result of a botched robbery – Chibok girls

Some abducted Chibok girls have said the kidnapping of over 200 girls from Chibok town by Boko Haram was accidental.

2. Nigerians are pathologically corrupt – Buhari’s aide

Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Okoi Obono-Obla has said Nigerians are not supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption war.

3. ‘Impeached Edo Assembly deputy Speaker holds on to official cars’

Impeached Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Elizabeth Ativie has refused to return the cars meant for new principal officers.

4. Buhari’s health has improved tremendously – Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogarahas said President Muhammadu Buhari’s health has “improved tremendously.”

5. What the presidency did to anti-Buhari protesters is disgraceful – Ezekwesili

Former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili has said the Presidency blew its chance to regain confidence of Nigerians, after the attack on anti-Buhari protesters.