‘Impeached Edo Assembly deputy Speaker holds on to official cars’

Impeached Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Elizabeth Ativie has refused to return the cars meant for new principal officers, Punch reports.

According to the newspaper, she claimed the cars were given to her as gifts by a former governor, Adams Oshiomhole.

Background:

Former Speaker, Justin Okonoboh and Ativie were Monday impeached by 19 out of the 24 members of the House.

They were also suspended alongside the majority leader.

The new Speaker, Kabiru Adjoto, directed the Clerk of the House, James Omoataman, to retrieve the vehicles from the suspended members.

What is happening:

said the 2016 Lexus jeep, one Prado jeep and two Hilux vans were given to her for personal use. She wrote a letter to the clerk pointing out that Oshiomhole gave the vehicles to her in acknowledgement of the sacrifices she was expected to make for the peace, security and well-being of the state.

“After the vehicles were given, our client went to the licence office with the said letter and registered the vehicles in her name. In the exercise of her bona fide right of ownership, our client has sold one of the vehicles (Lexus jeep, 2016 model),” Ativie’s lawyer said in the letter.