Buhari’s health has improved tremendously – Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s health has “improved tremendously.”

Dogara said this on Twitter on Thursday, after visiting the President in London.

“Today we visited His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari. I am glad that he is doing well,” he tweeted.

“His health has improved tremendously. I urge all Nigerians to continue to pray and offer thanks to God for answered prayers and for the safe return of Mr President.”

Dogara and Senate President, Bukola Saraki both visited the President.

