Kano lawmaker safe, as constituents withdraw recall petition

Galadima Kuki, lawmaker representing Bebeji Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly is safe, as his constituents have withdrawn the petition they wrote to the Independent National Electoral Commission to recall him.

Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Adedeji Soyebi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He said the commission will stop acting on it since it has been withdrawn.

“Further to the press statement issued on Monday, 14th August, 2017 on the above, the petitioners through their representatives who presented the petition have written to the commission to withdraw same.

“Accordingly, the commission will take no further action on the matter, the petition having been withdrawn.”