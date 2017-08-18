138 Nigerians deported from Libya, on Thursday arrived Lagos airport.

The deportees arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in an Airbus A320 aircraft with Flight number BRQ 189/190 at 6:10 pm.

They included 106 female adults, three female children and eight male adults, 18 male children and three male infants.

Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Mustapha Maihajja warned parents against trafficking their children abroad.

Represented by the South-West Zonal Coordinator, Suleiman Yakubu, Maihajja said the traffickers were bringing shame on the country.

He said, “Parents and relatives of some of these deportees have been discovered to be fully involved in aiding their wards on these illegal and deadly journeys.

“Trafficking is worst than corruption as those involved are misleading and denying young victims of brighter and promising future in the country.

“Many parents and relations sold their properties to send these young ones to seek the so-called greener pasture that doesn’t exist because of their greed.”

He said about 2, 232 people had been brought back to Nigeria by the International Organisation for Migration since March, 2016.

He added that 325 traffickers have been convicted by the government.