Nigerians are pathologically corrupt – Buhari’s aide

Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Okoi Obono-Obla has said Nigerians are not supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption war.

Obono-Obla said this while speaking on Sunrise Daily, Channels Television in Thursday.

The Presidential aide was reacting to a report by the National Bureau for Statistics, which states that Nigerians paid bribes to the tune of N400bn between 2015 and 2016.

He said, “It is chilling, daunting, outrageous and shocking but I am not surprised because corruption has become pandemic and endemic. Most Nigerians are pathologically corrupt.

“This government wants to fight corruption but what is the challenge? Nigerians do not want to support the fight against corruption; the judiciary and the legislature do not want to support the fight against corruption. It is as if only the President and the Vice-President are in support of the war against corruption.”

He said the recovery of Public Property Special Provisions Act Cap R4 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria being used by Buhari has never been applied by any government.

He added, “The law we are using to fight corruption now has been in effect since 1983 but that law has not been used by successive governments because these successive administrations did not have the will, did not have the commitment or dedication to fight corruption and this government has gone into the archives to exhume that law to fight corruption and the law is very strict and maybe that is why successive administrations did not use that law in fighting corruption. That law predates the EFCC and ICPC Act.”