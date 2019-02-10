Article

Entertainment Roundup: HBO releases photos from final season of ‘Game of Thrones’; Michael B. Jordan and Warner Bros. acquire rights to adapt African epic fantasy novel ”Black Leopard, Red Wolf”

Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment during the week and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

HBO releases photos from final season of Game of Thrones

The final season of Game of Thrones arrives in April and as the entire planet literally counts the days to the premiere of the first episode, HBO were gracious to release photos of the show’s last chapter. The photos show characters like Jon Snow, Danaerys, Arya, Sansa, Cersei etc.

Chinonye Chukwu becomes first black female director to win the grand jury prize at Sundance 2019

American-Nigerian filmmaker and screenwriter Chinonye Chukwu giving a speech at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival for winning the grand jury prize for her movie Clemency

On the closing day for the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, Nigerian-American screenwriter, producer, director and activist Chinonye Chukwu was announced as the winner of the grand jury prize for her movie Clemency. More importantly, she is the first black female director to achieve such feat. Clemency stars Alfre Woodard and tells the story about a prison warden on death row duty.

Michael B. Jordan and Warner Bros. acquire rights to adapt African epic fantasy novel Black Leopard, Red Wolf

On Wednesday, Deadline reported that Warner Bros. and Michael B. Jordan’s film company Outlier Society have nabbed the film rights to Marlon James’ African epic fantasy novel Black Leopard, Red Leopard. The much-anticipated novel was released on February 4 and has garnered positive reviews, with James jokingly refer to the novel as an ”African Game of Thrones.”

 

