Entertainment Roundup: Kim Kardashian says Kanye West harasses her to have more kids; Dammy Krane says he has forgiven Wizkid | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment over the weekend and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Comedian says Nigerians always choose the morally incorrect option

Tega “Ade” Akpobome, in an interview with YNaija Saturday, says Nigerians always choose the morally incorrect option in their day to day activities instead of a morally correct option that’s for the greater good.

“We choose to see the morally correct option but deviate from it. We always have this inner mind/voice but we choose to ignore it, these moral values are important to me.”

Seun Kuti gets 2019 Grammy Awards nomination for “Black Times” album

The “Black Times” album was nominated in the Best World Music Album category at the 61st Grammy Awards ceremony happening in February 2019.

The singer announced this on Instagram.

Dammy Krane says he has forgiven Wizkid

Their relationship turned sour after the duo met at Lagos club, Quilox and fought after Dammy Krane accused Wizkid of stealing a song from him.

But he said in an interview with Punch, “Wizkid and I went to an event and from there we went out together. It was from there that we became friends again. I have forgiven him because it is just one song and we would still do songs together. We would still do one or two things together but you need to understand that we are all getting to different stages of our lives.”

Will Smith reminisces how daughter shouted at him over Jada Pinkett marriage troubles

Will Smith has opened up about the moment that his young daughter, Willow Smith, screamed at him to fix his marriage to her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith.

In the next episode of Jada’s hit Facebook series Red Table Talks, Will, 50, recalls the heartbreaking moment a young Willow, now aged 17, felt she had to intervene in her parents’ marital problems.

Kim Kardashian says Kanye West is ‘harassing’ her to have more kids

After their daughters, Chicago, 8 months; North, 5; and son Saint, 2, Kim says on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, “Kanye wants to have more, though. He’s been harassing me,” says Kardashian. “He wants like seven. He’s like stuck on seven.”

“That’s crazy. I could never, especially in like the world we live in,” says Kardashian, admitting that the onslaught of recent school shootings made her wary of bringing more lives into the world.