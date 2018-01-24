Entertainment Roundup: Mary J.Blige, Jordan Peele make Oscars history; Omawumi releases new visuals for Somtin | More stories

Here are the biggest stories you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Reekado Banks’ manager reportedly held in Kirikiri prison

It has been reported that Mavin Records singer, Reekado Banks’ brother and manger, Temi Solomon is being held in Kirikiri Prison for failure to refund a N2 million performance fee paid to Reekado for an event he didn’t show up at.

Client, Uwa Igbinedion had taken the matter to the police after demanding a refund since the Jeje singer missed out on the wedding ceremony where he was paid to perform.

Linda Ikeji’s Blog reports that Reekado’s manager was arraigned before an Ikeja court before being remanded in prison. Other reports have it that Reekado Banks is now on the run.

Mary J.Blige, The Shape of Water, Jordan Peele get nods + everything else you should know about the Oscar 2018 nominations

The Oscar 2018 are here and nominations were announced at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills on Tuesday and also via live tweets.

R&B star, Mary J.Blige who has remained in the news for her role in historical drama, Mudbound has been nominated in two categories, Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song. Mudbound’s cinematographer, Rachael Morrison is the first woman to be nominated in the Best Cinematography category in Oscar history.

African-American director, Jordan Peele made history with four nods in the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Actor for Daniel Kaluuya’s breakout role in Peele’s thriller movie, Get Out.

Fantasy drama, The Shape of Water led the nominations pack with 13 nods in Best Director, Best Actress in a Leading Role (Sally Hawkins), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Octavia Spencer), Best Production Design and Best Picture.

The 90th Oscar will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and will air live on March 4.

Omawumi releases visuals for ‘Somtin’

Award-winning singer, Omawumi has released crisp visuals for her love track, Somtin off her third album, Timeless.

The video features appearances from some of the biggest names in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, Waje, Yemi Alade, Darey, MI, DJ Spinall, Cobhams Asuquo, Tomi Odunsi, Michelle Dede, Adebola Williams, Mai Atafo, Kate Henshaw, and more.

Watch Somtin here: