Entertainment Roundup: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra set to wed; Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage top nominations for 2018 AFRIMA | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today:

The organisers of the All African Music Awards (AFRIMA) have announced the nominees for the 5th edition scheduled to hold in November 2018.

The list unveiled by the African Union Commission (AUC) and the International Jury of AFRIMA had a total of 79 songs out of 8,009 entries that made it to the nominees list which covers five regional categories for both male and female.

Top Nigerian acts; Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Simi, DJ Spinall, amongst others, were among those nominated for the awards .

Public voting opens on the AFRIMA website, on Monday, August 27, 2018, to determine who wins the coveted 23.9 carat gold-plated AFRIMA Trophy in 38 categories.

American singer, Nick Jonas and Indian superstar, Priyanka Chopra have announced that they will be getting married soon, after the couple performed a traditional ceremony in Mumbai, on Saturday.

Jonas (25), made the announcement via his Instagram page when he posted a photo with Chopra , with the caption: “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” while Chopra, former Miss World (36), posted the same photo on her Instagram page, with a caption corroborating his: “Taken… with all my heart and soul.”

The couple are however yet to announce a wedding date.

Nigerian Singer and Producer, Runtown has announced the release of the video for his new song, ‘Unleash.’

The singer made the announcement via his Instagram alongside his birthday.