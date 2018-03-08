Entertainment Roundup: OJ Simpson’s explosive “The Last Confession?” interview to air | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Kim Kardashian releases another nude photo

As if it has now become a culture, Kim Kardashian has released another nude picture.

Kim Kardashian likes to show off her body, which she did in March 6, on photo sharing platform, Instagram. In the picture, Kim can be seen eating noodles, without anything cloth covering her upper region.

She captioned the picture, “nudels”.

Before now, she recently posted a picture of herself almost nude, facing the mirror, with her daughter, North showing from the rear.

Kcee releases video for single ‘Burn’

Five Star Music artiste, Kcee is out with the official music video of his first song of 2018.

The song ‘Burn’ was shot in the beautiful cities of Lagos, Nigeria and Accra, Ghana and also features Ghanian rap star, Sarkodie .

The video was shot by Moses Inwang and Nic Rox.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez taking a break

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are taking some time apart, E! News has reported.

A source tells E! News that Justin and Selena are giving each other some space right now.

The insider said, “They were having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight in particular blew up and caused them to decide to ‘break up,’ however, they’ve been in contact the entire time and their feelings for each other have not changed.”

The source added, “They will absolutely get back together and they are not over, but they both need some time away from each other.”

Oj Simpson’s ‘The Lost Confession?’ 2006 interview to air

Fox has debuted the first-look footage from the controversial sit-down with OJ Simpson.

Book editor and publisher Judith Regan interviewed Simpson in 2006 for a book she was working on with Harper Collins titled “If I Did It.” The interview featured Simpson giving “a shocking hypothetical account” of the night that his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman were murdered. Fox canceled the special after it was revealed Simpson received a $3.5 million paycheck for the sit-down.

The 2006 interview will air as part of a two-hour special called “O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?” The program will hosted by Soledad O’Brien and feature a panel of analysts giving context to the interview.