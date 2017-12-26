Entertainment Roundup: Police say Praiz was rude to men in uniform; Khloe Kardashian reveals she’s 6 months pregnant | More stories

Here are the biggest stories that made the rounds in entertainment while the world celebrated Christmas yesterday.

Lagos state Police counters Praiz’ account of his arrest

Whose report shall we believe?

About a week ago, Rich and Famous singer, Praiz was arrested by the Nigerian Police on his way to his label’s Christmas party. According to his manager, Wale Bello, “Since Praiz was playing with his phone before the incident and he was not expecting anyone to chase him with guns, he simply began to record the scene. He asked the policemen to identify themselves if they were men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad or conventional policemen. Then one of the policemen began to yell, ‘He is even recording us, he is one of them.’ He said Praiz was being mischievous and he was being used by enemies of the Nigeria police to discredit them.”

The policemen had allegedly threatened to shoot Praiz as they had suspected to be a fraudster. But in a statement released by the state Police Command yesterday, the singer’s claims have been described as “cheap social media blackmail“.

The statement said, “the driver (identified as Praiz) who was yet to be addressed by the police men became hysterical without provocation and started shouting ” Sars, sars, sars ooo”. As he was shouting and pouring unprintable invectives on the officers of the law, he was at the same time filming them.”

They claim he was rude to men in uniform. Praiz is yet to counter the statement.

Kiss Daniel releases visuals for ‘No Do’

We don’t know how Kiss Daniel plans to sort the controversy with his former record label, G-Worldwide but he seems to be moving on fine as he’s released new visuals for his track, ‘No Do’.

Shot by Clarence Peters, ‘No Do’ was released under the imprint of his own label, Flyboy Inc.

Watch ‘No Do’ here:

Khloe Kardashian says she’s 6 weeks pregnant

Days after officially announcing her pregnancy, reality TV star, Khloe Kardashian has revealed how many months along she is.

She responded to a fan on social media, “I’ll be 6 months next week”

33-year-old Khloe Kardashian who is pregnant for basketballer boyfriend, Tristan Thompson showed off her baby bump as she celebrated Christmas with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan yesterday.

While we have solid details on Khloe’s pregnancy, no one knows for sure how her half-sister, Kylie Jenner who is also reportedly carrying a baby, is faring.

She has been conspicuously missing from every Christmas card Kim Kardashian has shared on social media in the last 25 days.