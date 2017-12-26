The Big 5: Amaechi on Wike’s administration, Police say Praiz lied and, other top stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today.

The former governor of Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi has said that governor Nyesom Wike will soon be shown the ‘red card‘ for his unwholesome activities in the state.

He said this on Twitter as he replied users on Christmas day.

The Lagos Command of the Nigerian Police has reacted to Praiz’ claim of SARS harassment.

In a statement, the Police said the singer only resorted to cheap ‘social media blackmail’ as what actually happened was that he went hysterical without reason.

The governor of Katsina, Aminu Masari has said that more members of the opposition will be joining the ruling APC next year.

He said the defection of former vice president Atiku Abubakar to the PDP does not change anything.

The Nigerian Army has sent a Christmas message to the Soldiers fighting Boko Haram in the North East.

In the message, the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai assured the Soldiers that their welfare and that of their families is assured.

Gunmen have killed at least six people after attacking Anguwan Mailafiya, Gwong Chiefdom, Jama’a local government area of Kaduna.