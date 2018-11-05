Entertainment Roundup: Tiwa Savage wins Best African Act at MTV EMA | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

IK Ogbonna dismisses marriage breakdown rumours

There has not been any kind of confirmation but, after his wife, Sonia Morales, removed actor, IK Ogbonnna‘s name from her bio on her Instagram page and the actor posted a caption that read, “Everyday opens up doors to new blessings. husbandmaterial50000000yards,” everyone thought the separation was now formal – there were too many pointers.

IK said, in an interview with Punch, said, “she is a very intelligent woman. You cannot sit down with her and not learn something; she is very expressive, she expresses herself regardless of what people think or say. It takes two people to make things work; on her own part, she does her best and she will keep doing her best. Being married to someone like me is very difficult because my career takes a toll on me. I am hardly around and available to give her enough attention as a woman, but I will keep trying.

Rihanna reacts after song is used at Trump rally

At a campaign rally in Florida‘s Pensacola, ahead of midterm elections in the United States, U.S. President Donald Trump showed off his Air Force One aircraft as thousands of supporters stood in awe.

As the crowds cheered, a Washington Post reporter posted a tweet that got Rihanna‘s attention. She then replied the tweet.

Tiwa Savage emerges winner of the Best African Act category at the 2018 MTV EMAs awards

Tiwa Savage who was announced as the Best African Act ahead of the likes of DavidoDistruction BoyzFally IpupaNyashinnski and Shekinah becomes the first female artist to win this.

Ariana Grande releases new song “thank u, next” referencing Pete Davidson, Mac Miller

Ariana Grande has dropped a new song called “thank u, next.”

Check it out below. The track arrived 30 minutes before tonight’s episode of “Saturday Night Live.

