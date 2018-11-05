The Big 5: ASUU embarks on indefinite strike; Atiku lambasts Buhari, FG over $500,000 donation to Guinea Bissau | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

The Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) late Sunday, commenced an indefinite strike to protest what it described as years of continued re-colonisation under an alleged democracy.

According to the National President of the union, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi who briefed journalists after the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo, “Having waited patiently for action and meaningful negotiation with reasonable men using the principle of collective bargaining that ASUU at its NEC meeting of 3rd and 4th November 2018 at the FUTA, resolved to resume the nationwide strike action it suspended in September 2017 with immediate effect.”

“This strike will be total, comprehensive and indefinite. Our members shall withdraw their services until government fully implement all outstanding issues as contained in the MOA of 2017, and concludes the renegotiation of the 2009 agreements,” he added.

The Police in Plateau on Sunday paraded 19 suspects in connection with the disappearance and death of Maj. Gen. Idris Alkali (rtd) whose body was found in an abandoned well last week after he went missing on September 3.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Terna Tyopev, who presented the suspects to journalists on Sunday in Jos, said the suspects were interrogated and found to have strong links with the crime, adding that they would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

He added: “On Oct. 17, the military handed over 13 suspects to us. After a painstaking interrogation on Oct. 21 we also declared eight suspects wanted; Six out of the eight reported themselves to the police, but two are at large”

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has described as wasteful, a $500,000 donation by the Federal government to Guinea Bissau, alongside 350 electoral kits and 7 vehicles to facilitate a successful conduct of legislative election in that country on November 18, 2018.

In a statement released by his campaign organisation on Sunday in Abuja, Atiku wondered why a country that had been officially named as the world headquarters for extreme poverty, would donate her resources to others instead of using them to solve pressing domestic problems, adding that the Buhari administration is persisting in the financial profligacy that has seen them destroy a once thriving economy.

“This is the same government that is so cash strapped that it has so far borrowed 13 trillion in three years putting our economy in even greater peril. How prudent is it to go about taking loans from whosoever cares to lend you money and then turn around to give out those same monies even when your own people are suffering the worst forms of poverty they have ever endured?” the statement read.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Yekini Nabena, has called on security agencies to probe the recent “strategy meeting” held by Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and some leaders of the party in Dubai, alleging that “there is more to the meeting that meets the eye.”

In a statement on Sunday, Nabena stressing that Nigeria has enough meeting/conference rooms, many of which meet international standards, said it was clear that the Dubai meeting was for other sinister political purposes ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“Our intelligence, anti-graft and security agencies must be awake to its responsibility of investigating the Dubai meeting. Cash-and-carry politicians must be prevented from moving illicit cash around to induce voters and sponsor election violence and rigging,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PDP has reacted to the statement by the APC on the strategy meetings of its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, describing it as “the chaotic fretting,” defeatist and a clear sign that they are already scared ahead of the 2019 electoral contest.

According to Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman of the PDP in a statement, said since the emergence of Atiku as its candidate, “the panic-stricken Buhari Presidency and the APC have abandoned governance for smear campaign and now fret over the strategy meetings because they know that the outcome will dismount their incompetent, deceitful and disconnected administration.”

“If President Buhari and the APC had sat down to draw up strategies for governance, our nation would not be facing the economic, social and security woes that have brought her to its knees in the last three and half years.” it added.

And stories from around the world:

Jamal Khashoggi’s body was dismembered and put into five suitcases after he was strangled upon entering Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul last month, according to a report by a Turkish pro-government newspaper.

The US unleashed its “toughest ever” sanctions against Iran on Monday following a wave of protests across the oil-rich country.