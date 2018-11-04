Nigeria’s Army wants you to know, they have no problems killing civilians

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) on Sunday, November 4, 2018 released a list detailing the names of the thirty four individuals that were killed when the Nigerian Army opened fire on Shiites protesters in Abuja. The protesters were participating in the annual Arbaeen Trek when they were shot at point blank range. The deadly attacks on these protesters have been condemned by all and sundry including international media organizations. An attempt was made by the Nigerian Army to defend the killings through its Twitter handle with a distasteful comments made by the US President, Donald Trump who equating stones to armed missiles. The post received widespread condemnation from Nigerian and international press and the Army was made to pull it down.

RELATED: Did the Nigerian army just use a Trump video to justify the killing of Shi’ites?

However, it seems the Nigerian Army is not remorseful about its deadly acts of unprofessionalism which has sent many to their untimely deaths. In a video clip released online by The Osasu Show and obtained by YNaija on Sunday, November 4, 2018, Brigadier General Ayim, the spokesman of the Nigerian military justified the killings by stating that anyone that attacks the Nigerian Army will be ‘resisted’. The question remains, what attacks did the IMN carried out that warrant their mindless killings?

Apart from lying about the number of victims which the military put at 3 which was later revealed to be 34, the Army has turned itself to a willing political tool in the hand of the federal government. This year, a popular Islamic group held Abuja on lockdown for the same thing the Shiites were killed for, was the Army not aware of that? The Shiites have never been found wanting of killing so when did they suddenly became endangered in Nigeria? What the Nigerian Army needs to know henceforth is that they are not established to kill Nigerians rather they should protect the territorial integrity of the country. If the Nigerian military is not remorseful for killing Shiites how will Nigerians trust them in their neighborhood? The Nigerian military has a long way to go before it can regain the trust of Nigerians and this is not the way to do it.