The Late 5: 149 military personnel in trouble for social media posts; Roger Federer says Serena Williams went too far at the US Open final | Other top stories

These are the stories that drove conversation today.

At least 149 personnel have been penalised for violating the social media code of ethics for members of the Nigerian military, Premium Times reports.

The report states that a breakdown of the sanctions shows 33 naval officers were found wearing their uniforms in fresh social media uploads, 40 soldiers were caught in the same act while 76 members of the Nigerian Air Force were affected.

The Defence headquarters had approved new guidelines for the use of social media to tackle cyber-security crimes and also spelt out the ‘Do’s and Don’ts on social media to be adhered to by military personnel.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi Saturday, said that some Nigerians are opposed to the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 because he will not agree to share public funds for personal use.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Saturday, in Sokoto, at the 2018 annual lecture organised by the Barewa Old Boys Association ahead of its centenary celebrations slated for 2021, said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government has stopped the ‘grand corruption’ that characterised the system in the past.

The University of Ilorin Sunday, said it does not charge tuition fees in line with the policy of the Federal Government.

According to a statement signed by Unilorin Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, misinformation is currently trending on the social media over slight adjustments in the university’s charges starting from the 2018/2019 academic session.

“We wish to put record straight and assure our ever responsible students of the management’s good intentions. The University of Ilorin, in line with federal government policy, does not charge tuition fees. What we have here is university and faculty charges,” he said.

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) has released names of 34 bodies so far identified amongst the over 40 Shi’ite protesters allegedly killed by Nigerian soldiers within four days of the protests which occurred on October 27, 29 and 30 around Abuja.

See the list below (Premium Times):

Abdulaziz Ibrahim (Maigana, Kaduna); Rabi’u Abdulwahab (Malumfashi, Katsina); Minka’ilu Shu’aibu (Kudan, Kaduna); Muhammad Hussain (Sokoto, Sokoto); Abdu Dijana (Suleja, Niger); Ukasha Dayyabu (Madalla, Niger)

Faru’q Ahmad Garba; Sulaima SK; Muhammad Soje; Fatima Yahaya Musa; Malam Abu Qasim (Gaji, Bauchi); Surajo Adam (Garu, Borno); Ja’afar Yusuf (Keffi, Nasarawa); Saeed Adamu (Awe, Nasarawa); Lawal Ibrahim (Tudun Baushe Maraban Kafanchan, Kaduna); Kamal Muhammad Haruna (Kaduna, Kaduna); l-Kasim Minka’il; Huzaifa Musa; Abdulaziz Haruna (Bauchi, Bauchi); Muhammad Sani Awwal (Bauchi, Bauchi); Zangina Muhammad Garba (Bauchi, Bauchi); Isma’il Shu’aibu Alramma (Bauchi, Bauchi); Aliuu Munnir (Mutum Biyu, Taraba); Hamisu Muhammad (Zaria, Kaduna); Abbas Muhammad; Munnir Muhammad (Samaru Zaria, Kaduna); Sa’id Zubairu (Maraba Abuja); Abdullahi Sabo Muhammad (Yauri, Kebbi); Umar Abdullahi; Mansur Lawal (Bauchi, Bauchi); Umar Abdullahi Dogon Haris (Adamawa); Abubakar Dadda’u (Gombe, Gombe); Imrana Abdullahi.

And stories from around the world…

Iranians are bracing for the full force of U.S. sanctions due to hit on Monday as the Trump administration reimposes an embargo on oil.

The new sanctions also aims to cut off Iran’s banking sector from the global market.

Egypt says security forces have killed 19 militants in a shootout, including the gunmen suspected of killing seven Christians in an attack on pilgrims travelling to a remote monastery.

The interior ministry said the militants were tracked to a desert hideout west of the central Minya province, where Friday’s attack took place.

Voters in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia have rejected a bid for independence.

Final results showed that 56.4% chose to remain part of France while 43.6% voted to leave.

President Emmanuel Macron said it showed “confidence in the French Republic“.

“I have to tell you how proud I am that we have finally passed this historic step together,” he added.

Roger Federer says Serena Williams “went too far” in her outburst at the umpire during September’s US Open final.

“I feel like Serena should have walked away,” he told the Sunday Times.

“She did, but she went too far. She should have walked earlier.”

Federer did, however, say Williams’ actions were “a little bit excusable“.

He added, “The umpire maybe should not have pushed her there. It’s unfortunate, but an incredible case study.”

With the deaths of 12 people in Sicily, the death toll in Italy‘s historic flooding has grown to 29, the country’s interior minister said.

“Twelve dead in Sicily, people that were having dinner and were swept up by the water,” Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said in a statement in the northern region of Veneto.