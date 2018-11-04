Tutu, Enwonwu’s masterpiece makes surprise showing at Art X Lagos

ART X Lagos 2018 is finally here this year’s edition, sponsored by Access Bank, features the best of the African and contemporary art scene; including 18 of African and Diaspora’s most exciting galleries; including the Nike Art Gallery – Nigeria, Addis Fine Art – Ethiopia. ART X Lagos 2018 also featured 50 artists from Nigeria, and the diaspora, and also the renowned Tutu painting.

 

After decades missing, the Tutu, the famous work of renowned Nigerian artist, was found in a flat in London and auctioned for 1.2m.

Despite having a new owner, Access Bank was able to get the National heritage back home one more time, to be admired. This is the same art piece that was publicly displayed in 1975 at the Italian embassy in Lagos.

 

 

