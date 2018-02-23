Entertainment Roundup: Wizkid’s ‘Daddy yo’ to feature in forthcoming Hollywood movie | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Wizkid’s ‘Daddy yo’ to feature in upcoming Hollywood movie

British-Nigerian actor, John Boyega has revealed that ‘Daddy yo’ , a song by Wizkid will be one of the soundtracks in his forthcoming movie, ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’.

Boyega announced this on his Twitter page with a video of himself dancing to the song.

Wizkid acknowledged the tweet with a reply.

Tiwa Savage releases video for ‘Get It Now’

Tiwa Savage has released the visuals to ‘Get it Now’, one of the singles off her ‘Sugarcane’ EP.

The video was directed by Meji Alabi.

Watch;

Lupita Nyong’o to feature in Trevor Noah’s ‘Born in a Crime’

Hollywood actress, Lupita Nyong’o will play the mother of South African Comedian, Trevor Noah in the film adaption of his book, ‘Born in Crime’.

In the biopic, Nyong’o will portray Patricia, mother of ‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ host.

Nyong’o made the announcement on her Instagram page.

She wrote, “When I read Trevor Noah’s “Born A Crime,” I could not put the book down. Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation.”

Tiffany Haddish to host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Tifanny Haddish is set to host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, June 18, at 9 p.m., the network announced Thursday.

Haddish also revealed this on her Instagram page.

Former hosts include Adam DeVine (2017), Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart (2016), Amy Schumer (2015), Conan O’Brien (2014), Rebel Wilson (2013), Russell Brand (2012), Jason Sudeikis (2011), Aziz Ansari (2010), Andy Samberg (2009) and Mike Myers (2008).

Kylie Jenner’s tweet costs Snapchat $1.3bn

Kylie Jenner’s tweet about not using Snapchat as much as before has created a huge hold in the company’s pocket.

The reality star tweeted that she doesn’t use the social media app at all or as much as she did before.

Less than 24 hours after that tweet, Snapchat’s shares tanked by as much as 7.2%, equalling a loss of $1.3bn.

She however described the app as her first love some minutes later.

