[The Sports Blog] The Carabao Cup is up for grabs this Super Sunday

The first domestic trophy is up for grabs in England this Sunday as a wonderful final awaits us when Manchester City battle it out with Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final. These days winning the Carabao Cup can be likened to winning a Continental trophy due to the influx of money bags that have started lodging in England. Book makers are already tipping Manchester City for the win but I will advise you tread carefully if you are going to place bets because it is still pretty fresh in everyone’s minds how Arsenal nicked an FA Cup final slot at the expense of the Cityzens last season.

Another thing to factor in is that Manchester City is currently hurting from their loss to Wigan Athletic in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup. This put an end to City’s quest for an historic quadruple though they are still on course for a treble which is a big ask judging by the amount of games to be played in a short period. Will they capitulate against the Gunners? We shall see. Manchester City have already been handed an advantage with more ticket allocation having garnered 32,656 tickets compared to Arsenal’s 32, 200.

Prediction: A close one to call but I see Manchester City narrowly nicking the tie 2-1. The game kicks off 5.30pm on Sunday.

The other big football games to look forward to this weekend are:

Manchester United Vs Chelsea (Sunday, 3.05pm)

P.S.G Vs Olympique Marseille (Sunday, 9.pm)

Sevilla Vs Atletico Madrid (Sunday, 8.45pm)

S Roma Vs A.C Milan (Sunday, 8.45pm)

If you are one who works 9-5 and a big basketball buff stay away from other games but a must see are the following:

Golden State Warriors Vs Oklahoma City Thunder (Sunday, 2.30am)

Oklahoma City Thunder (Sunday, 2.30am) Cleveland Cavaliers Vs San Antonio Spurs (Sunday, 9.30pm)