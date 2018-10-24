Entertainment Roundup: XXXTentacion confessed to abuse and violence; Canadian rapper dies in airplane stunt | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Stephanie Linus’ “Dry” to be screened at Ray Charles Week

Nigerian actress and producer, Stephanie Linus will be a guest at the Ray Charles Week at Dillard University in New Orleans, Lousiana, US, from October 25-26, 2018.

During her visit, she will give a lecture on “The Emergence of African Storytellers and Their New Narrative” on Thursday, October 25, and will also screen her film “Dry” on Friday, October 26, 2018.

Grammy awards Dates for 2020 and 2021 announced

The Recording Academy and CBS announced that the 62nd annual Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, January 26, 2020, and the 63rd will air on Sunday, January 31, 2021. Both shows will take place at the Grammys’ usual location, the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Earlier this year, they were held in New York for the first time since 2003.

Nominations for the 2019 awards will be announced in all 84 categories on Wednesday, December 5 and will honour the best in recordings released between October 1, 2017, and September 30, 2018.

XXXTentacion confessed to domestic abuse and violence before his death

According to a report by Pitchfork, the rapper, real name Jahseh Onfroy – before his murder – was awaiting trial for a 2016 domestic abuse case involving a former girlfriend and, while he pleaded not guilty to charges levelled against him, he was heard saying in a secretly recorded tape, “I put my source of happiness in another person, which was a mistake initially, right? But she fell through on every occasion until now. Until I started fucking her up bruh. I started fucking her up because she made one mistake. And from there, the whole cycle went down. Now she’s scared. That girl is scared for her life. Which I understand.” Earlier in the recording, he said, “I will kill that bitch if she play with me.”

In addition to the threats against his former girlfriend, XXXTentacion also referred to a stabbing incident in Deerfield Beach, Florida, saying, “I’m on [Miami] New Times for stabbing, how many people they put in the news? They said three, it was eight.”

XXXTentacion also admitted to stabbing a former manager, an incident that he was arrested for in Orange County, Florida, on July 14, 2016, before being released on bond shortly afterwards. These acts of violence were mentioned on the tape. “She’s seen this shit,” XXXTentacion said. “She know.”

Canadian rapper Jon James dies in airplane stunt

Jon James McMurray, a musician from Canada, died while performing a music video stunt that involved rapping while walking on the wing of a plane. He was 33.

The Calgary-born emcee died Saturday in Vernon, British Columbia, filming a project he had been working on for months

